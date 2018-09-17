Brian Urlacher finally returns to Soldier Field: ‘Coolest thing was the fans’

Brian Urlacher didn’t know what to expect when he returned to Soldier Field on Monday night for the first time since his playing days. He was given his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime — the first halftime he’d ever seen at Soldier Field. Usually he was in locker room.

“The coolest thing was the fans. … ” the former Bears linebacker said. “I pictured them funneling out, going to get drinks, going to the restroom — that’s what I do when I go to stuff. To see them all stay there, to have my teammates there, my wife, my really good friends there, it was a cool experience.”

Monday marked the chance for the Bears to celebrate Urlacher’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement last month inside their own stadium. Coach Matt Nagy wore a pin with Urlacher’s No. 54 on it. The Bears’ cheer squad waved flags bearing the number.

Virginia McCaskey, the Bears’ 95-year-old matriarch, introduced Urlacher to the crowd, a moment that touched the linebacker.

Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher receives a Ring of Excellence from Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey during halftime Monday. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

Before she spoke, Urlacher’s former teammates ran onto the field in jerseys. Among them: linebacker Lance Briggs, kick return extraordinaire Devin Hester, running back Matt Forte, centers Olin Kreutz and Roberto Garza and edge rushers Israel Idonije and Alex Brown.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “Those are the guys I played for. My teammates, coaches and family are the reason I played the game.”

Urlacher received the Hall of Fame ring, which as 1 ¾ carats of diamonds on a gold base. The Bears presented Urlacher with a miniature statue of him in full uniform.

It marked a fitting closure to his Bears career.

“I said this in my speech — I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to the fans,” Urlacher said. “You never know when it’s your last game; I especially didn’t know it was my last game. So to get a chance to come back and do this … It was awesome.”

When Urlacher spoke to the media after his halftime speech, he paused to watch the Bears defense make a third-quarter stop on television.

“This defense has some really good football players on it,” he said. “They can win on defense. I think that’s very apparent. I think coach Nagy knows that.

“But they also have some explosive players on offense, as well. It’s just fun. They’re a complete team. They have really good players at every position.

“This is as excited I’ve been about a team since I left.”