Brian Urlacher expected to be named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Urlacher is expected to be announced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame later Saturday night, sources said, after a vote that took more than eight hours.

The face of the Bears from 2000-12 and one of the league’s premier middle linebackers during that time, Urlacher will be inducted in August.

Urlacher was a four-time all-pro and eight-time Pro Bowl player. He was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2000 and the defensive player of the year in 2005. This year marked his first year of eligibility.

Urlacher made the cutdown from 10 to five finalists, perhaps a bigger obstacle than the 80 percent vote needed to reach the hall.

Brian Urlacher played from the Bears from 2000-12. (Sun-Times media)

Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was also selected; some thought his presence would compromise the Urlacher vote.

“Does Ray Lewis deserve to go? Absolutely. Does Brian Urlacher? Absolutely,” former Bears coach Lovie Smitth said last week. “If Gale Sayers and Walter Payton were first-time Hall of Famers on the same vote, would you not put one of them in just because of that?”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-person selection committee met early Saturday to decide whether Urlacher, and 14 other modern-era finalists, were worthy of induction They whittled the list to 10, and then five. The final five each faced a yes-no vote, with an 80 percent approval rate needed for induction.