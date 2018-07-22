British Open 2018 winner Francesco Molinari gets $1.89 million prize

Francesco Molinari will receive $1.89 million in prize money in addition to the Claret Jug and a special place in golf history for winning the 2018 British Open. That payday is up slightly from a year ago, when Jordan Spieth took home $1.845 million for his victory at Royal Birkdale.

The $10.5 million total purse for the tournament, up from $10.25 million in 2017, is among the highest in golf. It’s lower than the $12 million paid out by the U.S. Open or the $11 million from the Masters, but it still represents one of the biggest paydays in the sport. This is one of the game’s four major championships, after all.

Justin Thomas, who failed to make the cut this weekend, leads the 2018 PGA Tour money list leader with $5.86 million in earnings. Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose have also earned more than $5 million this year.

Here’s a look at the full purse for the 2018 British Open. This list is subject to change based on tied scores.

2018 British Open purse

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,093,000

3. $701,000

4. $545,000

5. $438,000

6. $380,000

7. $326,000

8. $275,000

9. $241,000

10.$218,000

11. $198,000

12. $176,000

13. $165,000

14. $155,000

15. $144,000

16. $132,500

17. $126,000

18. $120,000

19. $115,000

20. $109,500

21. $104,500

22. $99,000

23. $94,000

24. $89,000

25. $86,000

26. $82,000

27. $79,000

28. $76,000

29. $73,000

30. $69,500

31. $67,000

32. $63,500

33. $61,500

34. $59,500

35. $57,500

36. $55,000

37. $52,500

38. $50,000

39. $48,000

40. $46,500

41. $44,500

42. $42,500

43. $40,500

44. $38,500

45. $36,250

46. $34,250

47. $32,750

48. $31,500

49. $30,250

50. $29,500

51. $28,900

52. $28,300

53. $27,900

54. $27,450

55. $27,000

56. $26,600

57. $26,200

58. $26,100

59. $26,000

60. $25,800

61. $25,600

62. $25,500

63. $25,400

64. $25,300

65. $25,100

66. $25,000

67. $24,800

68. $24,600

69. $24,400

70. $24,175