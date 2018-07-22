Francesco Molinari will receive $1.89 million in prize money in addition to the Claret Jug and a special place in golf history for winning the 2018 British Open. That payday is up slightly from a year ago, when Jordan Spieth took home $1.845 million for his victory at Royal Birkdale.
The $10.5 million total purse for the tournament, up from $10.25 million in 2017, is among the highest in golf. It’s lower than the $12 million paid out by the U.S. Open or the $11 million from the Masters, but it still represents one of the biggest paydays in the sport. This is one of the game’s four major championships, after all.
Justin Thomas, who failed to make the cut this weekend, leads the 2018 PGA Tour money list leader with $5.86 million in earnings. Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose have also earned more than $5 million this year.
Here’s a look at the full purse for the 2018 British Open. This list is subject to change based on tied scores.
2018 British Open purse
1. $1,890,000
2. $1,093,000
3. $701,000
4. $545,000
5. $438,000
6. $380,000
7. $326,000
8. $275,000
9. $241,000
10.$218,000
11. $198,000
12. $176,000
13. $165,000
14. $155,000
15. $144,000
16. $132,500
17. $126,000
18. $120,000
19. $115,000
20. $109,500
21. $104,500
22. $99,000
23. $94,000
24. $89,000
25. $86,000
26. $82,000
27. $79,000
28. $76,000
29. $73,000
30. $69,500
31. $67,000
32. $63,500
33. $61,500
34. $59,500
35. $57,500
36. $55,000
37. $52,500
38. $50,000
39. $48,000
40. $46,500
41. $44,500
42. $42,500
43. $40,500
44. $38,500
45. $36,250
46. $34,250
47. $32,750
48. $31,500
49. $30,250
50. $29,500
51. $28,900
52. $28,300
53. $27,900
54. $27,450
55. $27,000
56. $26,600
57. $26,200
58. $26,100
59. $26,000
60. $25,800
61. $25,600
62. $25,500
63. $25,400
64. $25,300
65. $25,100
66. $25,000
67. $24,800
68. $24,600
69. $24,400
70. $24,175