Francesco Molinari wins 2018 British Open

Francesco Molinari held off a stacked field of big names to win the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie. He posted a final score of 8-under for the tournament to become the first Italian to ever win a golfing major championship.

Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffle finished tied for second at 6-under, while Tiger Woods was among the next group tied at 5-under. However, Molinari was in a real groove over the weekend to pull away from the pack.

Molinari made the cut at even but came alive in the final two rounds to get the score needed to win. He dominated the course on Saturday to post a 6-under 65 to put him in a strong position entering Sunday. Windy conditions gave some players trouble, including Kisner and Schauffle’s final-round 74s, but Molinari stayed on track with a 69.

This is easily the biggest win in what’s been a breakthrough year for Molinari. In May, he won the BMW PGA Championship, then he won his first PGA Tour event, the Quicken Loans National, by eight strokes to open July.

This was a much closer victory as he was being chased right until the end. Woods took the lead midway through the round at 7-under, but stumbled with a double bogey on 11 and a bogey on 12 to fall back into a hole he couldn’t dig out of. Still, Tiger fans were surely happy to watch him rocking the red near the top of the leaderboard on a major Sunday.

The $10.5 million purse means that Molinari will take home $1.89 million as the champion.