Brock Olivo named Bears assistant special teams coach

Brock Olivo, who spent three years alongside Matt Nagy on the Chiefs coaching staff, was named the Bears’ assistant special teams coach Friday.

Olivo was the Broncos’ special teams coordinator last year after serving as Dave Toub’s assistant in Kansas City. Toub is a mentor to Chris Tabor, who the Bears named their special teams coordinator last week.

Olivo, who graduated as Missouri’s leading all-time rusher, played running back for the Lions from 1998-2001.

He replaces Derius Swinton II, the assistant under former special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.