Brock Osweiler, Florida heat gets the best of Khalil Mack, Bears’ D in OT loss

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) outraces Bears defenders for a touchdown in the second half of the Bears' 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Lynne Sladky/AP photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Unable to wreak the havoc that earned them NFL-wide recognition since the arrival of linebacker Khalil Mack, the Bears’ defense still had its chance to put the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, make the most of an uncharacteristically subpar performance, get away with a win and move on to the next one.

But with momentum on its side after Mitch Trubisky’s 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie Anthony Miller broke a fourth-quarter tie, the Bears’ defense came up empty. Again.

On the ensuing play from scrimmage from the Dolphins 25-yard line, quarterback Brock Osweiler, threw a short pass to Albert Wilson at the 29 between the hash marks in front of linebackers Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith and nickelback Bryce Callahan. The speedy Wilson turned toward the sideline to maneuver around them, cornerback Kyle Fuller missed a tackle at the Dolphins 35 and safety Eddie Jackson missed a tackle at the 45 and Wilson was long gone for a 75-yard touchdown that tied the game again.

That’s the kind of day it was for the Bears’ defense in a 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Clearly fatigued in humid, 89-degree conditions, they whiffed time and again and paid a heavy price.

“Just a bunch of missed tackles,” Jackson said. “All game we missed tackles. We knew [what to expect]. Coach [Vic Fangio] kept telling us this was one of the game we have to tackle how we tackle. Unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.”

The Bears’ defense came in on a roll — No. 2 in the NFL in yards and points allowed and No. 1 in interceptions and sacks per play — and looked ready to enhance that lofty standing when starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a late scratch with a shoulder injury, with Osweiler replacing him.

Instead the Bears fell flat — out-schemed by former offensive coordinators Adam Game and Dowell Loggains and wilting in the hot, humid Florida sun. After getting 18 sacks in their first four games, the Bears had none against Osweiler and came nowhere near applying the intimidating pressure that had rattled better quarterbacks than him.

“They had a good game plan,” linebacker Leonard Floyd said. “There were a lot of chips. The [offensive] tackles weren’t really blocking one-on-one. They always had help from the tight end or the running back.”

The Dolphins stymied the great Mack, the scourge of the league on defense in the first month. Mack was almost shut out on the stat sheet — just two tackles.

“That’s not what you expect with what we have on this front,” Mack said. “It was a learning experience.”

Osweiler completed 28-of-44 passes for for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and a 94.9 passer rating. The Dolphins gained 541 yards. But the Bears had a hand in that production, with missed tackles. Prior to Wilson’s 75-yard touchdown, he burned the Bears with a 43-yard touchdown that tied the game 21-21 — parlaying a missed tackle by Adrian Amos into the big play. On Wilson’s touchdowns, he gained 71 and 48 yards after the catch.

“We beat ourselves,” Jackson said. “Especially on the defensive side of the ball. This wasn’t the Chicago Bears style of defense we’re used to playing. Everybody knew it was going to be hot. I felt that played a part in it. Everybody was getting tired. They were hitting us with fastballs.”

The defense made some plays. Fuller had two interceptions. With the Dolphins about to win it with a touchdown at overtime at the Bears 1-yard line, Akiem Hicks forced Kenyon Drake to fumble and Eddie Goldman recovered. But it wasn’t enough.

“I cold give you guys 10,000 cliches,” Hicks said. “But we lost the game.”