Ready to reload: What do Bears have in place for next defensive coordinator?

The Bears have the best job opening in all of football.

How so?

Here’s a five-part look at what awaits their next defensive coordinator after Vic Fangio left to be the Broncos’ next head coach:

Trust and autonomy

Khalil Mack celebrates after stripping the football in the second quarter against the Buccaneers. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Coach Matt Nagy’s work with quarterback Mitch Trubisky is incomplete. As much as Trubisky improved this season — just compare his statistics to his rookie year — Nagy always has maintained that Trubisky is in multi-year process.

It’s also an important reason why he appreciated having Fangio around to run the defense. Fangio was given full control, which he didn’t exactly have under John Fox.

The only time Nagy truly intruded was when he used defensive players for “Freezer Left,” “Lollipop,” “Santa’s Sleigh” and more. But Fangio was OK with it. Everything is communicated — often more than once — in Nagy’s world.

The Bears’ next defensive coordinator should expect to have the same type of relationship with Nagy, especially if the coordinator can match his energy and passion.

Nagy and Fangio’s relationship worked because it started with trust and respect. Fangio has a different personality than Nagy, but their work ethic was similar. They saw that in each other.

Best of the best

Outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd will be as attractive for Fangio’s replacement as the Broncos’ Von Miller and Bradley Chubb were for Fangio in his decision to leave.

In terms of importance, having a top-tier pass rusher trails only having an answer at quarterback.

Mack is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. His arrival turned a good Bears defense into a great one. And he’s signed for four more years.

The 2019 season will be Mack’s second in his five-year contract, and he turns 28 in February.

Unlike Fangio, the Bears’ next defensive coordinator also will get a full offseason to work with Mack. He was acquired from the Raiders a week before the Bears opened the regular season in Green Bay.

A sense of stability

When Fangio led the 49ers, so did their defensive success. San Francisco went from fifth in total defense in 2014 to 29th in 2015.

But Fangio’s departure was one part of an upheaval that followed Jim Harbaugh tumultuous exit as their coach. It included the 49ers’ bad decision to hire defensive line coach Jim Tomsula over Fangio as their head coach.

The players changed on the field, too. It started with the retirements of two All-Pro players: linebacker Patrick Willis and defensive tackle Justin Smith. There also were three new starters in the secondary.

The Bears have a different situation in place for Fangio’s replacement. Nickel back Bryce Callahan and safety Adrian Amos are the only two starters who require new contracts.

Mack, linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Eddie Jackson, cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara and defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman are all under contract through the 2020 season or longer.

Floyd will officially join that list when the Bears pick up his fifth-year option for 2020 season, which is expected.

Speaking of the future

The Bears have more than starters signed for their next defensive coordinator. They have potential stars in Smith and Jackson. Their continued development is one reason to be optimistic about the Bears’ defense, regardless of who runs it.

Jackson already took a major step this season. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro distinctions after making six interceptions and recovering two fumbles. He scored three touchdowns, two pick-sixes and one fumble return.

Smith, though, could be the player who truly transforms the defense. He led the Bears in tackles this season with 121 — and that’s despite not starting in Week 1 against the Packers, following his contract dispute.

Smith also made five sacks and two interceptions, which included one against the Eagles in the playoffs.

A full-team effort

Taking over the best defense in the NFL will come with great expectations. But the entire team will face them in 2019 after going 12-4.

An extremely high standard of play was established defensively but the returning starters should help maintain that. But they shouldn’t expected to be perfect or close to it, and that’s an important difference for next season.

Nagy said several times that he wanted Trubisky to trust his defense as he learned and played this season. In other words, he wanted Trubisky to know that his defense can bail him out.

The defense, of course, did that often.

But if the Bears take another next step in 2019, it will be because Trubisky does individually. In time, he should be expected to bail out the defense. He wasn’t fully ready to do that in his first season with Nagy.

