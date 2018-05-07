Bruins winger Brad Marchand caught a lot of flack for his licking antics during the playoffs. And after the Lightning ended the Bruins’ season Sunday with a 3-1 win in Game 5 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, everyone from Tampa Bay media to the Bruins’ bitter rivals wanted to rag on Marchand.
Majority of Tampa Bay newspapers incorporated the word “lick” in some variation in their Monday front-page headlines regarding the Lightning advancing in the playoffs.
Here are some examples:
The Canadiens also decided to throw shade at Marchand on Twitter.
“Without naming names, just a reminder that licking is frowned upon on the golf course as well,” the Canadiens wrote in a tweet with a link to an article about the “hidden hazard in licking golf balls.”
Shortly after the tweet was published, Marchand clapped back at the Montreal-based NHL team with an even better dig.
Let’s chalk that one up as another loss for the Canadiens.
Marchand’s Monday morning Twitter spree also included responses to a Bruins insider and Canadiens beat reporter.
So although Marchand is probably ready for some much-needed R & R, his chirps are in midseason form.