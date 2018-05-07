Bruins’ Brad Marchand responds after Canadiens throw shade on Twitter

Brad Marchand responded to his critics on Twitter. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bruins winger Brad Marchand caught a lot of flack for his licking antics during the playoffs. And after the Lightning ended the Bruins’ season Sunday with a 3-1 win in Game 5 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, everyone from Tampa Bay media to the Bruins’ bitter rivals wanted to rag on Marchand.

Majority of Tampa Bay newspapers incorporated the word “lick” in some variation in their Monday front-page headlines regarding the Lightning advancing in the playoffs.

Here are some examples:

The Canadiens also decided to throw shade at Marchand on Twitter.

“Without naming names, just a reminder that licking is frowned upon on the golf course as well,” the Canadiens wrote in a tweet with a link to an article about the “hidden hazard in licking golf balls.”

Shortly after the tweet was published, Marchand clapped back at the Montreal-based NHL team with an even better dig.

Funny…throwing shade when you were out of the playoff race since October — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018

Let’s chalk that one up as another loss for the Canadiens.

Marchand’s Monday morning Twitter spree also included responses to a Bruins insider and Canadiens beat reporter.

🐷 — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018

If you ever get a flat tire you can just use the one around your neck — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018

So although Marchand is probably ready for some much-needed R & R, his chirps are in midseason form.