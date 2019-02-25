Bruins land Devils’ Marcus Johansson in deadline day trade: report

Marcus Johansson is on the move to Boston in a trade. | AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Bruins have agreed to acquire winger Marcus Johansson from the Devils prior to the trade deadline, reports The Athletic.

Johansson is one of many prominent forwards to be on the move Monday, along with Mark Stone (to the Golden Knights), Wayne Simmonds and Mikael Granlund (to the Predators) and Kevin Hayes (to the Jets).

New Jersey will receive a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick for Johansson, who has a $4.853 million cap hit in the final year of his current contract. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Johansson, 28, is on the move for the second time in a couple years after the Capitals shipped him to the Devils in 2017. The forward struggled through injuries for much of the 2017-18 season, playing in just 29 games, but he’s rebounded to record 12 goals and 15 assists in 48 games with New Jersey this season.

The Capitals originally selected Johansson with their first-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. He set career-highs in 2016-17 with 24 goals and 58 points in 82 games.