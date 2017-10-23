Bruising Bears D finding identity: ‘Being the Monsters of the Midway’

Were there ever a play that encapsulated the Bears’ rough-and-tumble front seven, consider the Panthers’ fourth-and-2 run midway through the third quarter Sunday.

From a shotgun, quarterback Cam Newton plunged on a power run behind a pulling guard and a running back — “It’s just a lot of meat coming through one area,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said — and was stuffed by nose tackle Eddie Goldman and others.

He was short.

“We did a great job of shutting it down,” Hicks said.

Cam Newton is sacked by the Bears' Leonard Floyd on Sunday. (Getty Images)

It’s the kind of play that helps cement a reputation.

“They’re starting to get this identity of being the Monsters of the Midway again,” tight Zach Miller said. “And they did everything they could to help us win the football game.”

The scary part: they could be better. The Bears have lost three starters — outside linebacker Willie Young, inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman and safety Quintin Demps — to injured reserve.

“Honestly, I can’t say that we haven’t missed a beat,” Hicks said. “I know our performances in the past two weeks have been really good. There’s been an adjustment. There’s been an adjustment period of just having to go from one voice in the room to — you know what I mean? It’s different, right. And the communication is different. And now we have to find different channels of communication.”