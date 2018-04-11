How to get luscious hair like Bryce Harper

How do you get hair like Bryce Harper? | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Have you ever wondered how Bryce Harper makes his hair look like this?

The Nationals’ slugger is notorious for having well-groomed, luscious hair. Even when the helmet comes off, Harper’s mane looks virtually perfect.

Last season, Harper’s hair had loose curls that rested on his shoulders. He often concealed it by wearing caps and tucking his hair behind his ears.

This year, Harper decided to chop his locks and go with the trendy “pompadour” hair cut, which is when the top of the hair is left long while the sides and back are trimmed short or shaved.

But how does a busy MLB player like Harper keep up his mane and make it look good without being late to batting practice?

Call it innovation: Harper uses — not one but — two hair dryers to do his hair.

Harper’s older brother, Bryan Harper, caught Bryce in the act of doing his hair Wednesday morning. Bryce, who currently plays for Nationals’ Class AA Harrisburg, shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “One hair dryer wasn’t enough?”

Clearly one wasn’t enough.

This is only part of Bryce’s regimen. It makes one wonder what kind of product he uses to keep his hair from frizzing throughout the summer?