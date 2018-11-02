Bryce is right for Cubs? Not so fast

Jake Arrieta became the poster boy for baseball’s slowest free agent winter in history last off-season – one of the top two pitchers on the market going into the second week in March before signing with the Phillies.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” the former Cubs ace said during a lengthy conversation with the Sun-Times early last season.

Collusion.

“You can call it what you want, but there’s communication in some sense,” Arrieta said. “There just is. There just is.”

Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant at Wrigley Field during a game in 2016.

The market’s top slugger, JD Martinez, who became a huge part of the Red Sox’ historic 2018 season and World Series title, didn’t sign until February. Same for All-Star free agents Yu Darvish and Eric Hosmer

The most common defense by teams against the collusion question involved an upcoming free agent winter topped by young generational players Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Time to prove it.

Time for owners and front offices to put their money this winter where their lip service went last winter.

“You’re going to see a guy like Harper and Machado get $300-plus million, as they should,” Arrieta said, citing unprecedented revenue growth in the game in recent years. “If these guys aren’t getting pretty much what the want, then there’s a problem.”

Against this backdrop, the Cubs enter the market with significant needs – think team president Theo Epstein and “the offense broke” – and a top-three revenue stream in the game.

But after nabbing Darvish for a perceived six-year bargain they soon came to regret, the Cubs are signaling the likelihood this could be a creatively financed, more constrained winter.

The Cubs “reset” their luxury-tax liability by maneuvering their payroll under the 2018 thresholds. But despite industry speculation that it means the Cubs are positioned for an aggressive run at Harper to fix their “broken” lineup, the facts don’t back that up.

And when the Cubs dumped salary by trading Drew Smyly to the Rangers Friday before exercising their $20 million contract option on Cole Hamels for 2019, that only underscored the Cubs’ limits as they look for improvements heading into this week’s general managers meetings in Carlsbad, Calif.

The moves meant the Cubs have 13 players under contract for 2019 at a total luxury-tax hit of $164.6 million – more than $204 million when salary projections (via mlbtraderumors.com) of arbitration-eligible players are added.

That would be a franchise-record payroll level even before pre-arbitration salaries and any summer additions are factored in (though the Cubs might shed some with trades, including possibly Tyler Chatwood, and the possible non-tender of arbitration eligible Addison Russell).

Next year’s threshold for avoiding luxury tax penalties is $206 million.

Much of the national speculation surrounding the perception of the Cubs’ ability to “print money” involves a new TV deal on the horizon. But whatever form that potential revenue increase will take – and how significant it might be – is anything but bankable right now. And regardless, it doesn’t come into play until after next season.

Bryce Harper? Manny Machado?

The Phillies, with a competitive team in desperate need of marquee hitting, have prepared their payroll for years to be in position to add big this winter – Las Vegas favorites for both of those big bats.

If anything, the archrival Cardinals – with sneaky big revenues and lots of room for payroll growth – are in far better position to land Harper on a megadeal than the Cubs are.

In fact, the Cardinals (for 10 years, $330 million) are the New York Post’s pick to land the lefty-hitting slugger.

“We’ve spent a lot of money on players, and that’s not always the answer, to rush back out and spend more,” Epstein said, the day after the season ended. “Obviously, there are a lot of attractive players out there and some impact players out there, and we’ll get together and figure out what’s possible, what’s not possible and all the best approaches to this offseason.”