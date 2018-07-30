Indians, Nationals have discussed Bryce Harper trade: report

The Indians and Nationals have had discussions about a potential trade centered on superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, reports MLB.com. Negotiations “have yet to gather momentum” and a deal remains unlikely, but it’s an indication that the two sides have at least touched base on the possibility before the trade deadline Tuesday.

Harper, 25, has become one of the biggest names in baseball since the Nationals picked him first overall in the 2010 draft. He won 2015 NL MVP with a monster season and has been named to the NL All-Star team six times.

This season, Harper is second in the NL with 25 home runs and leads the league with 84 walks. It hasn’t been all rainbows and roses, though: the outfielder is batting just .220 and posted poor defensive statistics, so he’s provided just 0.4 wins above replacement this season, per Baseball-Reference.

The Nationals would likely ask for multiple pitchers as part of a Harper deal, per MLB.com. However, Harper is only under contract through the rest of this season before he becomes a free agent in the winter. As a result, the report says it’s unlikely the Indians would be willing to give up either of their top pitching prospects, Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber.

Harper would still be a huge addition to an Indians lineup that already boasts two of the game’s best players in Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor. Cleveland’s outfield hasn’t been nearly as strong this season, so Harper would be an upgrade there while adding another dangerous bat to an already fierce middle of the batting order.

Washington’s price tag reportedly remains high for Harper so a deal remains unlikely. But this is the first we’ve heard of a possible Harper trade, which could be a major shakeup to the MLB trade deadline Tuesday.