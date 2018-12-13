Marquee free agent Bryce Harper might just be the biggest troll to Chicago sports fans ever.
In the past, Harper, who is best friends with Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, has posted several pictures of him wearing a Bulls hat. He’s also professed his love for Chicago and even his dog, Wrigley, is named after a local landmark. And do the hashtags — “#HarperToTheCubs” and “#Back2BackOneDay” — ring any bells?
Well now, Harper has White Sox fans freaking out over his latest Instagram comment, which some believe is a sign.
Harper on Thursday commented on Nicky Delmonico’s Instagram video of him, Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson playing wiffle ball on the beach with Sox fans on a beach in Mexico.
“@NickDelmonico This is what it’s all about! Love this brotha!” Harper wrote.
You can also watch the video on Twitter:
While Harper’s comment is most likely meaningless, some fans believe it’s a sign.
Others took this as an opportunity to beg Harper to join the South Side.
Oh, and in case you were wondering what Harper would look like next season in a Sox uniform, Stadium — which Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf has an ownership stake in — has you covered.