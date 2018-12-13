Bryce Harper to the White Sox? Fans believe comment on Delmonico’s post is sign

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and National League celebrates after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Harper defeated Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and National League 19-18. | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Marquee free agent Bryce Harper might just be the biggest troll to Chicago sports fans ever.

In the past, Harper, who is best friends with Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, has posted several pictures of him wearing a Bulls hat. He’s also professed his love for Chicago and even his dog, Wrigley, is named after a local landmark. And do the hashtags — “#HarperToTheCubs” and “#Back2BackOneDay” — ring any bells?

Well now, Harper has White Sox fans freaking out over his latest Instagram comment, which some believe is a sign.

Harper on Thursday commented on Nicky Delmonico’s Instagram video of him, Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson playing wiffle ball on the beach with Sox fans on a beach in Mexico.

“@NickDelmonico This is what it’s all about! Love this brotha!” Harper wrote.

You can also watch the video on Twitter:

wiffle ball on the beach with Sox fans! Doesn’t get much better #soxonthebeach #mexico pic.twitter.com/3QvN0BQiAh — Nicky Delmonico (@Nicky_Delmonico) December 13, 2018

While Harper’s comment is most likely meaningless, some fans believe it’s a sign.

MY HEART IS BEATING SO FAST. I, Shane Patrick Riordan, can confirm… Bryce Harper to the Chicago White Sox. Love this brotha 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZdK10ocLJi — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) December 13, 2018

I’m irrationally excited about @Bharper3407 commenting on @Nicky_Delmonico s last Instagram post. @whitesox make it happen already Hahn — jonathan (@CoulterJonny) December 13, 2018

Bryce Harper commented on Nicky Delmonico's last Instagram post. 👀👀👀 — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) December 13, 2018

Others took this as an opportunity to beg Harper to join the South Side.

Oh, and in case you were wondering what Harper would look like next season in a Sox uniform, Stadium — which Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf has an ownership stake in — has you covered.