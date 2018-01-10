Buck of the Week: Passing on the tradition for a buddy

John Dowling takes his buddy’s son, Dylan Smith, hunting and fishing whenever the young man ‘‘doesn’t have hockey or lacrosse.’’ Along the way, Smith turned into ‘‘a hunting/fishing fanatic.’’

Smith showed that on opening morning of the late season, bagging this nine-point (two brow tines on left) with a muzzleloader in Will County.

‘‘Dylan was in the stand for three hours when this guy ran by and made the mistake of stopping broadside at 110 yards,’’ Dowling emailed. ‘‘Excited doesn’t even begin to describe his reaction.’’

Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

