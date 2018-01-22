The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to split ways with coach Jason Kidd, but the team didn’t get the chance to tell him before news broke Monday afternoon.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report that Bucks had fired Kidd. Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty will be the team’s interim coach until the offseason, according to ESPN.
The Bucks have struggled over the last month and have fallen in the Eastern Conference standings to the No. 8 seed. Milwaukee is 23-22 so far this season heading into Monday night’s game against the Suns. Expectations were raised when the Bucks acquired Eric Bledsoe in a trade earlier this season. He was expected to pair nicely with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that hasn’t been the case.
Antetokounmpo is “devasted” to hear about Kidd’s firing, according to ESPN.
Kidd finishes with the Bucks with a record of 139-152 over three-plus seasons with the team.