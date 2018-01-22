Bucks fire coach Jason Kidd: ESPN

The Bucks are expected to fire Jason Kidd, according to ESPN. | Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to split ways with coach Jason Kidd, but the team didn’t get the chance to tell him before news broke Monday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report that Bucks had fired Kidd. Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty will be the team’s interim coach until the offseason, according to ESPN.

Sources: Jason Kidd hasn’t been officially told yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo is devastated. https://t.co/FGaqQybJtn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 22, 2018

The Bucks have struggled over the last month and have fallen in the Eastern Conference standings to the No. 8 seed. Milwaukee is 23-22 so far this season heading into Monday night’s game against the Suns. Expectations were raised when the Bucks acquired Eric Bledsoe in a trade earlier this season. He was expected to pair nicely with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that hasn’t been the case.

The Bucks have fired Jason Kidd, according to @wojespn. Milwaukee has struggled mightily without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor this season: pic.twitter.com/UfG9s7lt5P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2018

Antetokounmpo is “devasted” to hear about Kidd’s firing, according to ESPN.

Kidd finishes with the Bucks with a record of 139-152 over three-plus seasons with the team.