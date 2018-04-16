DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: ‘‘While fishing Lake Pierce in Florida, I saw a family of sandhill cranes on an island. The next thing I see is they are swimming across to the mainland. I saw this several times. I did not know they swam. With their thin legs, where do they get the power to swim?’’ —John Green

A: ‘‘We know cranes can swim a bit and have seen young swim, but it is rare,’’ answered Mike Ward, an avian ecologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey. ‘‘I have only seen it a couple of times, and it appears to be something they do not readily do.’’

LAST WORD

‘‘No one knows for sure, but . . . don’t bury your tip-ups for the opener. you might need them.’’

KURT JUSTICE, Kurt’s Island Sport Shop, on the possibility of ice for Wisconsin’s gamefish opener May 5.

BIG NUMBER

149.375

Illinois’ highest-scoring turkey (National Wild Turkey Federation formula), an eight-bearded tom taken April 28, 2007, by Stephen

Knebel in Hardin County.