Buffalo Wild Wings promises free wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into OT

Buffalo Wild Wings is promising free wings for everyone if Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime.

Although the Bears were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month, fans still have something to root for during Super Bowl LIII.

Buffalo Wild Wings is putting its “overtime button” to the test, promising free wings for football fans if the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots can’t get the job done in regulation on Feb. 3.

That means if the Super Bowl goes into overtime, everyone wins.

Those interested in cashing in on promotion can go to their local Buffalo Wild Wings on Feb. 18 from 4 – 7 p.m. and get a free snack-sized — boneless or “traditional” — chicken wings basket.

FREE WINGS! If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS! Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019

Buffalo Wild Wings “overtime button” has been working all season. The NFL has had 15 regular-season games go into overtime. And for the first time ever, both the AFC Championship and NFC Championship games went into overtime last Sunday.

But if history repeats itself, it’s unlikely that the Super Bowl will go into extra minutes. Of the 52 Super Bowls played, Super Bowl LI in 2017 was the only one that’s gone into overtime (and Tom Brady and the Patriots had to overcome a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to get there).