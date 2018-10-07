Bulls guard Kris Dunn has to walk it and talk it for his teammates to follow

Cloaked underneath all the talk about the shaky Bulls defense, the Lauri Markkanen elbow injury, and Jabari Parker’s integration into the mix, point guard Kris Dunn has quietly been playing to rave reviews from his head coach.

In the two exhibition games, Dunn was averaging 11 points on 8-of-13 shooting, but even more importantly in Advocate Center practices was emerging as the vocal leader coach Fred Hoiberg has been calling for him to be.

Hoiberg challenged Dunn in the offseason to step up in the leadership department, and so far so good.

A huge positive in Year 2 of the rebuild, especially if Dunn can recapture the hype that was around him when he was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

“Kris has been phenomenal,’’ Hoiberg said. “Going back to the weeks he’s spent here over the summer and when we started in September after Labor Day, he’s been very vocal and played with a lot of confidence. That’s where it starts with Kris. I’ve been pleased with how he’s played. And again, the big thing we’re talking about is when things are getting tough, as the point guard, pull the group together and rally them.

“He’ll get better at that. I’m confident. To see the growth in Kris Dunn from where he was a year ago when we got him to where he is now, it’s fun to see the progress he’s made.’’

Especially in Hoiberg’s system.

Every NBA coach has to be synced up to his point guard. After all, that’s the quarterback of the team. That’s the on-the-floor coach. In Hoiberg’s pace-and-space offense, however, the relationship between coach and point guard is intertwined.

Hoiberg preaches playing with “thrust,’’ a high-paced, high-velocity push that relies on Dunn keeping his foot on the gas pedal.

With that comes being loud with his teammates, making sure they keep up with the lead dog.

Admittedly, Dunn wasn’t comfortable taking that vocal role early on last season, getting acclimated in his first year with his new organization. No longer.

“I think you need more than one leader,’’ Dunn said. “There are all different types of leaders. You have a vocal leader, action leader, and for this young group you are going to need multiple leaders. You can’t listen to just one guy and I feel we have a couple of veterans who have been here, Rolo, [Robin Lopez], Justin [Holiday] … for me I just take it, soak up what information I can to become a better leader for the group because I am a point guard. But if anyone steps up and wants to be the leader we all have to be respectful.’’

Dunn importance, however, doesn’t just come on the offensive end.

On a defensively-challenged roster, Dunn also has the added responsibility of being considered their best defender.

That’s why his growth this season is so important. He carries the weight on both sides of the ball, like it or not.

“Everybody wants to be a scorer,’’ Dunn said, when asked about the importance of his teammates following his lead on defense. “It feels good to score the ball. And some people didn’t have to play defense. Some people on their team all they had to do was score the ball, and they had other people to play defense. It’s no knock to them. It’s just when it comes to the NBA there’s just some great scorers that we have to lock in as a team defensively. We’ve all got to take pride in our defense.’’

That’s Hoiberg’s hope. Dunn’s voice will continue increasing in volume, and his teammates will continue following it.