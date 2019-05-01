Bullpen has gone from weakness to strength for Cubs heading into May

SEATTLE – After a month of mixing, matching and settling in, Cubs manager Joe Maddon thinks he knows what he has with his bullpen and mostly likes what he sees.

“I feel much better about it,” said Maddon, whose bullpen was the weak link during a 1-6 start.

What he doesn’t have is closer Brandon Morrow (elbow), and that could yet prove to have a significant impact this season for a team that doesn’t have much payroll flexibility to add from the outside.

“We want him back, but to count on something like that, you just really can’t necessarily,” said Maddon, who likely won’t see his closer until around the All-Star break in a best-case scenario after a setback. “As a manager you’ve just got to continually try to piece it together with what you have.

Cishek celebrates after striking out Jay Bruce to earn the save in a 6-5 win over the Mariners on Tuesday night.

“He could be a huge difference maker for us. If we had in him in the second half of the season, that’s large. But in the meantime, I have to prepare each day as though this is what it’s going to look like the rest of the year and try to nurture this group in that regard.”

That means keeping Pedro Strop in his back pocket for closing opportunities – while also balancing that against being willing to use him in a hot spot for setup work if the matchups dictate.

“But [Tuesday] you saw with [Steve] Cishek what he can do in the ninth inning, too,” Maddon said of the former closer’s save in a 6-5 victory.

He also mentioned former All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler and right-hander Brad Brach, another one-time closer on the relief staff.

The bigger relief story is that the bullpen took a 2.03 collective ERA into Wednesday’s game over the previous 19 games. And still has depth in the minors in Carl Edwards Jr. and Brian Duensing and on the short-term injured list in Mike Montgomery.

And Maddon said Tyler Chatwood’s early season work has given the manager more confidence to use the hard-throwing right-hander.

“I think we have a better feel about all of our guys right now,” he said. “And there’s other guys that are on the way. You have to have the depth, and I think that the [front office] boys have done a nice job of that.”

Bryant ready for weekend

Kris Bryant batted as the designated hitter for the second straight game as a precautionary measure for some mild hamstring tightness.

After three plate appearances, Bryant was lifted for pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso in the fifth inning of a 9-0 game, ahead of a day off Thursday.

But he said he felt fine Wednesday, and Maddon said he expected Bryant to be return to the field defensively Friday when the Cubs open a three-game series against the Cardinals.

$200,000 option

Among the byproducts of Addison Russell being optioned to Class AAA Iowa when he’s eligible to return from his domestic violence suspension on Thursday is this: It costs him $200,000.

In addition to his base $3.4 million contract for this year, Russell has four $100,000 roster bonuses for days on the active big-league roster (up to 120 days), and a $200,000 bonus for reaching 150.

Starting Thursday, 151 days remain in the major-league season.

The Cubs told Russell this week that he will be in the minors Thursday when he is activated from the restricted list following the 40-game suspension.