Bullpen, lineup already had Cubs talking about another October run as camp opens

Even before the Cubs landed big-ticket starter Yu Darvish in the final days before spring training, players and staff boasted about their chances to win their third consecutive division title and reach the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Certainly with Darvish, a rotation of that $126 million free agent, along with Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood looks as formidable as pitchers and catchers report Tuesday as any the Cubs have had the last three years on reporting day.

But as Hendricks said well before the Darvish deal, “regardless, we’ll be ready for another run.”

Why the great optimism – beyond the usual upbeat emotion of new baseball life in February?

Albert Almora Jr. is among a large number of Cubs who have been working out early in camp. /John Antonoff photo

Two big on-paper reasons that looked potentially formidable pre-Darvish:

First, a revamped and potentially deeper bullpen was designed to play a bigger role for this year’s pitching staff, regardless of the rotation’s relative strength. It includes the additions of former closers Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek, the return of lefty Brian Duensing, and it promises to significantly reduce one of the highest bullpen walk rates in the majors (4.25 per nine innings).

Second, the Cubs return almost intact the group of hitters that finished second to the Rockies in the National League in runs scored, including all of the 20-somethings that make up one of the youngest groups of young hitters in the majors.

One of the biggest storylines of the spring could be how those young hitters – Willson Contreras, Javy Baez, Addison Russell, Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Ian Happ, Albert Almora Jr. – develop collectively with another year of experience and with new hitting coach Chili Davis.

Almora, coming off his first full year in the majors, and Happ, who’s entering his, bear watching as the Cubs settle their outfield plans for the start of the season.

Almora, a potential Gold Glove-caliber center fielder, could be an impact player if he hits well enough to earn regular playing time.

Lefty slugger Schwarber could be a difference maker if he rebounds from last year’s struggles and looks this year more like he did in the second half of 2017 (.894 OPS, 17 homers) than he did in the first (.178 average and a demotion).

“It’s super exciting,” said Kris Bryant, the 2015 Rookie of the Year and 2016 MVP. “So far this year it feels a little weird just because there’s so many changes on the coaching staff, but it’s nice to know that the group of players we’ll have is still kind of the same.

“The core that we’ve had here the last three years is still intact, and that’s nice to know, and they’ll be here for a while.”

One of the biggest differences for that group might be the mindset this spring after experiencing post-championship fatigue, a slow start to the season and a second-round playoff elimination last year.

“The [2016] World Series is still fresh in our minds,” Bryant said, “but that happened a while ago so now it’s `do it all over again.’ You can’t use that as an excuse anymore. … I don’t like excuses.”

KEY DATES

Tuesday: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training, Mesa, Ariz.

Wednesday: Pitchers and catchers first official workouts

Feb. 19: First full-squad workouts

Feb. 23: Cubs’ Cactus League opener, at Brewers, 2:05 p.m., Maryvale, Ariz.

Feb. 24: Cubs’ home spring opener, vs. Rangers, 2:05 p.m., Sloan Park

March 29: Season opener at Miami Marlins, 11:40 a.m.

