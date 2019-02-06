Bulls trade Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis to Wizards for Otto Porter
Quiet quickly became very noisy on Wednesday, as the Bulls acquired Otto Porter from the Washington Wizards, sending out both Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.
A source confirmed the deal, just 20 minutes before the Bulls tipped off against New Orleans.
In adding Porter, the Bulls are also making a commitment to the 6-foot-8 small forward. Porter, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft, was making $26 million this season, and will make $27.2 million next season. On top of that, Porter has the player option for 2020-21 at $28.5 million.
What he gives the Bulls is a legitimate outside scorer that they’ve been missing since Nikola Mirotic was traded last season.
Porter’s best season came in the 2017-18 campaign, in which he averaged 14.7 points, but also shot 44 percent from three-point range.
As far as what they sent out, Parker was the latest mistake from general manager Gar Forman, as they gave the former Simeon High School standout $40 million for two season, with next season being a team option for $20 million.
Portis turned down a contract extension this fall, betting on himself in the open market where he would have been a restricted free agent.