Bulls add some muscle to their frontcourt, drafting Wendell Carter Jr. No. 7

Lauri Markkanen has his frontcourt running mate.

With the No. 7 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Bulls selected Duke big man Wendell Carter Jr., hoping they have now established a one-two presence in the paint, with Markkanen’s versatility to score inside and outside, and Carter to play more of the muscle role.

The 6-foot-10, 263-pound Carter was one of a handful of prospects the Bulls brought in for a private workout earlier this month, so it came as no surprise that they felt comfortable with adding him to the rebuild.

But the pick also comes with some serious questions, specifically why was the No. 7 overall pick not even the best frontcourt player on his college team?

Carter played Robin to Marvin Bagley’s Batman, averaging 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds, and scoring over 20 points in just four games.

He addressed that in his visit to the Advocate Center two weeks ago, insisting that Duke players were better suited for the NBA game because of the open space at this level.

“I think even my teammates, all my teammates weren’t able to show all their strengths,’’ Carter said. “That’s just the college life. You buy into whatever college you go to, and you do whatever you got to do to help the team win. I think – not even speaking for myself but all my teammates – we’re going to be able to show a lot more that we can do at the next level with spacing on the floor.

“Frankly, it’s the NBA. It’s one-on-one, it’s not no zone like we were playing. There’s a lot more space on the floor.’’