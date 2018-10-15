Bulls and Bobby Portis fall short on a contract extension at the deadline

The Bobby Portis contract extension couldn’t come together by the Monday deadline, but a source close to the situation said both sides were amicable in now revisiting talks in the spring.

What that immediately meant for the Portis is if he continues to build on what he’s shown this preseason, he will be a coveted restricted free agent in the 2019 class, allowing the market to set his price and putting the ball in the Bulls’ court to possibly have to match if they want to retain his services.

Basically, he’ll be betting on himself.

The 6-foot-11 Portis was the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. He jumped into the public eye last fall, making national news when he punched then-teammate Nikola Mirotic in the face in a practice altercation.

After being hit with an eight-game suspension, Portis came back and put together a career season, playing 22.5 minutes a game and averaging 13.2 points.

This season, he was expected to play the role of sixth man, but with Jabari Parker struggling, he was moved into the starting lineup last week.

As far as the rest of the Bulls roster, the team finalized that Monday evening, announcing that they officially signed one-time local product Tyler Ulis off waivers, giving him a two-way contract.

Like Ryan Arcidiacono did last season, Ulis will split time with the NBA roster and the G-League Windy City Bulls. Both players will add depth behind starting point guard Kris Dunn.