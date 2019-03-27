Bulls announce big man Lauri Markkanen will miss the remainder of the season

Not everything made it through customs late Tuesday night.

Following the loss to the Raptors, the Bulls made the decision to leave Lauri Markkanen in Toronto, with the second-year big man battling fatigue. Markkanen went to a local hospital for some testing, spent the night in Canada, and flew back to Chicago Wednesday morning.

According to coach Jim Boylen, by 2 p.m., Markkanen was already in his office, pleading his case to play against Portland.

“He’d like to play,’’ Boylen said.

By the time the 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers was over, however, the Bulls announced that Markkanen would be shut down for the remainder of the season.

“We got his tests back, and his tests from his fatigue episode from his first half in Toronto came back all positive, but we’re going to be as cautious with him these last 10 days,’’ Boylen said.

The major concern was an episode of a rapid heart rate, and while initial tests have all been in Markkanen’s favor, the team wants to run additional testing over the next 10 days to make sure.

That means the 7-footer finishes the year with 52 games played, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. His February, however, is what the Bulls will pin their hopes on moving forward, as Markkanen averaged 26 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in a10-day span, letting the organization get a glimpse of what they feel he could be by Year 3.

As far as Year 2, however, it was about protecting Markkanen from himself at this point.

“He’s fatigued and worn out, and we’re not going to take a chance,’’ Boylen said. “I noticed it during the first half [of the Toronto game].’’

Since being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Markkanen has missed his share of games, whether it was a back issue or an elbow injury, but this episode was a first, according to Boylen.

“I think it’s always serious when a guy doesn’t feel well,’’ Boylen said. “We always take those things to heart. He’s a big part of what we’re building, an important piece to the future. He’s a young, developing guy. As much as we think every moment on the floor helps us, we also have to protect him and his future.’’

Center Robin Lopez agreed.

“You want to have everybody out there, obviously,’’ Lopez said after the latest loss. “It’s sad, but we’ve all been there at some point in our athletic careers. But the games don’t go away.’’

As far as the rest of the walking wounded for the Bulls, the news was only slightly better. Besides Markkanen, the Bulls were also without regulars Otto Porter (right shoulder), Zach LaVine (thigh/right patellar tendonitis), and Kris Dunn (back strain).

That meant a starting unit of Wayne Selden, Robin Lopez, Shaquille Harrison, Brandon Sampson and Antonio Blakeney. Not exactly a lot of resistance for a 47-27 Portland team to have to sweat over, and that’s how it played out, with the Trail Blazers jumping out to a 27-14 lead in the first 12 minutes, never looking back.

Harrison led the Bulls with a career-high 21 points, but the bigger concern for Boylen was when – or if – he would start getting his regulars back.

Porter – like Markkanen – sounds like a player that won’t be seen in a game again this season.

“Again, every moment this team can be together, that we can get to know each other, play together, see who fits with who, is important,’’ Boylen said. “We wish we were at full strength, but we’re not. As you know in the NBA, nobody is feeling sorry for us, so we gotta move on.’’