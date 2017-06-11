Bulls are ready to welcome back Bobby Portis after 8-game suspension

Nikola Mirotic continued his work on a bike and in a swimming pool to start this week.

The 26-year-old Bulls forward, who won the starting job out of training camp, is yet to even put up a shot, and still weeks away from attempting to practice.

All the result of a punch to the face by teammate Bobby Portis almost three weeks, after the two engaged in a practice altercation.

Meanwhile, Portis has served his eight-game suspension, now set to return off the bench on Tuesday when the Bulls play in Toronto.

Fair?

That’s not what was being judged on Monday.

“Obviously that’s a difficult situation,’’ veteran big man Robin Lopez said of that idea of the punishment fitting the crime. “That’s where [the suspension is] handed down … so we’ll roll with it, deal with it, try and welcome him back to the team.’’

That’s where the Bulls are with this entire drama these days – just trying to roll with it.

It’s been a waiting game, and will remain such until Mirotic and his representation either have their wishes granted or have a change of opinion.

Twice now in the last week, the Sun-Times has reported that Mirotic’s stance remains that either he or Portis has to go, letting the front office know that he no longer feels he can be in the same locker room as Portis.

With Portis now able to return to the court for games, it will be interesting to see if that bottom line for Mirotic stays, improves, or even leads to a longer line being drawn in the sand.

Very few at the Advocate Center were going to try and predict that.

“The biggest thing in my conversations with Niko right now is to continue to make progress and continue to get better,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said.

And what does Hoiberg want to see from Portis?

“Bobby has been practicing with us obviously for the last couple weeks,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s been the same player as far his energy is concerned. Every time he steps on the floor and need a jolt of energy, he can provide that for us. He needs to continue to do those little things that have made him successful when he’s been on the floor his first couple years in the league. And that’s to play with great energy, run the floor for us, rebound at a high level and follow the game plan defensively.

“I know his teammates are excited to have him back. I know the coaches are excited to have him back.’’

Lopez, however, admitted there is a certain amount of anxiety to see Portis get back out there, especially considering he plays the game aggressively.

Will that aggressiveness somehow be tempered because of the altercation? The belief is no, but there’s also a wait-and-see to go along with it.

“I’m definitely anxious to see what he has to bring,’’ Lopez said. “I know he’s been putting in a lot of work, he put in a lot of work this offseason. I know there’s been some interesting situations going on, but I think we’re all excited to have him back on the court.

“I haven’t noticed [less aggressiveness] in practice. He’s still been competitive, and that’s what you need to be as an NBA player. You need to be competitive.’’

As far as playing time, Hoiberg was unclear of the minutes Portis will get, only saying he would come off the bench.

NOTE: David Nwaba could miss up to a month with an ankle injury, and will remain in a walking boot for the time being.