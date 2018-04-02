Bulls backcourt of Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn officially done for the season

Fred Hoiberg was able to somewhat answer the bell on Monday, at least making it to the Advocate Center to watch practice less than 24 hours after he was forced to miss the game with the Wizards because of illness.

His one-time starting backcourt?

Not so much.

That bell will have to wait be answered next season now.

As the Sun-Times reported on Saturday, both Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis) will miss the remainder of the season, simply because of how deconditioned they have become dealing with their current injuries.

It was a matter of the calendar, and it just didn’t work out in Dunn and LaVine’s favor.

“I’m excited about next year with those two guys for the fact that when we were playing our best stretch of basketball this season, Zach had come back,’’ Hoiberg said. “He was playing about 20 minutes when he first got back. We won those first two games where we had him playing some of our best basketball. I wish we could’ve kept that going. As Zach’s minutes increased, we were playing so well and with so much confidence.

“That gives me a lot of hope for what’s to come. It’s going to take a lot of work in the offseason to get that chemistry right.’’

Work that sounds like LaVine, Dunn and Lauri Markkanen are all willing to put in, especially because they are considered the Bulls’ “Big Three’’ moving forward.

Dunn has already said he planned to spend most of his summer in Chicago, working out at the facility, while Markkanen has just a short stint of international ball planned before he also puts work in at the Advocate Center.

LaVine will be the wildcard, but said he planned to spend a few stints in Chicago, but also wanted to get Dunn and Markkanen to come out to Los Angeles for some bonding and workouts.

There’s a to-do list for all three players, as far as the coaching staff is concerned, starting with LaVine and the improvements he needs to make on the defensive end.

While the Bulls defense is still searching for an identity under associate head coach Jim Boylen in Year 3, LaVine can help that cause by working on his own talents on that side of the ball.

“It all starts with stance and position and fundamentals – the basics,’’ Boylen said of LaVine’s improvement. “I think when you’ve been out, you lose some of those basics. So he’s been focused on, and we’ve been focused on helping him with the basics in our defense. Just ball-you-man, it’s vision, it’s all the things you kind of start with in camp. He missed camp and that’s hard on a player. We’re confident he can get better at it and he’s going to work at it and cares, and that really helps.’’

As for the product that remains over the final five games, well, it will remain mix-and-match, with some more looks on the player developmental side.

That means more playing time for the likes of Ryan Arcidiacono, Cam Payne, Noah Vonleh and Sean Kilpatrick.

Lauri Markkanen is playing despite back and right elbow issues, but could even miss either the Boston or Brooklyn game with it being a back-to-back.

“I don’t think there was any point where Lauri, Zach and Kris were ever at their own peak when they were playing together,’’ center Robin Lopez said. “That’s a tantalizing aspect that we haven’t even seen yet.’’