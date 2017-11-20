Ex-Bulls G Ben Gordon arrested for driving with forged license plate

Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon was arrested Sunday in New York City for driving with a forged license plate.

Gordon was arrested around 9 p.m. ET following a routine traffic stop, according to a police report obtained by the New York Post. The officer ran Gordon’s plates only to find out that they had a different registration expiration date than the one displayed on the vehicle.

This is the third time Gordon has been arrested in the last five months. In June, Gordon, 34, was arrested after falsely pulling a fire alarm in his apartment. In October, he was taken to the hospital by police for psychiatric evaluation after reportedly getting into a confrontation with a 31-year-old woman inside a sports rehab facility he owns.

The Bulls picked Gordon third overall in the 2004 draft. He led the Bulls in scoring four consecutive seasons from 2005-06 to 2008-09. Gordon played with three other teams after leaving the Bulls, but has been out of the NBA since 2015. He played last season in the G-League for the Texas Legends, a Dallas Mavericks affiliate.

Ben Gordon played with the Bulls from 2004 through the end of the 2007-08 season. | Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Windy City Bulls, the G-League affiliate for the Bulls, acquired the rights to Gordon in October.

In a February interview with Bleacher Report, Gordon talked about making an NBA comeback and was surprised that no NBA team had called him.

When asked this month if any team could beat the Golden State Warriors, Gordon replied: “If the Cavs sign me, they might have a shot.”

