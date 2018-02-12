Bulls big man Bobby Portis calls the comments made by Jodie Meeks ‘stupid’

Bobby Portis isn’t the type of person to back down.

Obviously not to teammates, and definitely not to the likes of Washington shooting guard Jodie Meeks.

In the wake of a Portis Flagrant-2 foul that knocked Wizards forward Tomas Satoransky out of the game, Meeks was critical of the play, telling reporters, “If a guy has a clear lane to the basket, if you can’t get there, let him go, don’t try to take him out. Obviously not everybody abides by those rules.’’

Portis went after Meeks on his Twitter account on Sunday, saying, “bruh shut up. You sound foolish. Anybody watching the vid know I went for the ball.’’

And he doubled down on Monday, before the game with Orlando.

“I mean, I don’t like that [Meeks] said I didn’t abide by the rules,’’ Portis said. “In what basketball world does it say just let a man go lay the ball up? He said, if a man has a clear path to the lane just let him lay it up. Where I’m from, that’s not basketball. So I just thought it was stupid.

“I’m going to play as hard as I can. I was just competing on the ball, made a basketball play. I can’t control how the man feels. At the same time, I feel like I blocked the shot. I can’t argue with the officials. They called what they called. At the same time, I don’t think it was the right call.’’

The incident went down with just 2:35 left in the game against Washington, as Satoransky was driving baseline to the hoop. Portis attempted to block the shot, but appeared to catch Satoransky on the arm, and slightly to the head. The contact knocked Satoransky off balance, and he crashed hard to the floor, hitting his head.

Portis said after the game that he was simply going for the block, and it didn’t seem like a big deal.

By Monday, however, even coach Fred Hoiberg was defending his third-year big man on all fronts.

“When you look at these type of things that happen with players and altercations, they happen a lot more than people think,’’ Hoiberg said. “Bobby’s a competitive player, Niko’s a competitive player. And things escalated and things happened and we dealt with it and moved forward.

“I’ll say this about Bobby Portis: He’s a wonderful kid, one of the most polite kids I’ve ever been around. Yes sir, no sir. Yes ma’am, no ma’am, type of kid who’s very competitive when he steps on the floor. So again, I said it the other night. There was nothing dirty about that play. I feel bad for Satoransky. With the way he fell, I hope he’ll be okay. But the play itself from Bobby’s standpoint I don’t think it was a dirty play.’’

NOTE: Both Kris Dunn (concussion) and Cameron Payne (right foot) practiced with the G-League Windy City Bulls on Monday, but neither played against the Magic. They will be re-evaluated on Tuesday to see if they can play Wednesday.