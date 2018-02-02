Bulls big man Bobby Portis: ‘I’m just over the situation, talking about Niko’

LOS ANGELES – It was never going to get any better after the incident on Oct. 17.

Once Bobby Portis threw that practice altercation punch that was it. Nikola Mirotic was done with Portis, and really, Mirotic was done with the Bulls.

Sure, the front office tried to get the two players to sit down. Teammates tried, the coaches tried. Too much damage was done, and very little had to do with the broken bones or the concussion.

“Nah, whatever happened, happened,’’ Portis said on Friday, when asked if he and Mirotic ever did try and hash it out before Mirotic was traded to New Orleans a day earlier. “We just moved on from the situation. We tried to be professional each and every day. Come in and work, try and make things work on the court, but off the court we never talked or anything. We just kind of stayed away from each other. Played cards one time, it was kind of awkward, but after that didn’t play anymore. Tried to be professional to the utmost.’’

Portis even reiterated how sorry he was that the punch ever happened.

But guilt that the blow-up played a big reason on Mirotic wanting to be elsewhere? No, Portis wasn’t about to wear that.

“Guilty? No. I just come in and try and play basketball,’’ Portis said. “Every team gets into a situation, but ours just blew up because of the whole hospital thing. Other than that I’m still sorry for what I did. I’m still coming in every day trying to be a better basketball player every day.’’

He will now get an even bigger chance to do that, now the first big off the bench in Mirotic’s departure.

Before the team left Portland on Thursday, the Bulls completed a deal that sent Mirotic and a second-round to the Pelicans, getting back Omer Asik, as well as the expiring contracts of both Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson.

More importantly, they also received a protected first-round pick from the Pelicans.

Allen won’t be joining the team on the rest of this trip, as VP of basketball operations John Paxson could try and move him before the Feb. 8 trade deadline or simply waive him. Asik and Nelson were expected in Los Angeles at some point Friday night to get their physicals and then join the team before the game with the Clippers on Saturday afternoon.

With Kris Dunn (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (birth of his son) unlikely to play the next two games, not only has the Bulls front office left them short-handed, but in obvious full-court press on the tanking process.

Just don’t tell the Portis and his teammates that.

“We’re not looking at it like [tanking],’’ Portis said. “As a basketball player you’re not just saying, ‘Oh we’re going to tank to get picks or anything.’ We’re just trying to do our job each and every day.’’

Made a lot harder without Mirotic coming off the bench.

In sending the stretch-four to the Pelicans, the Bulls lose 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, as well as their best outside shooting threat.

“He has really turned into a versatile player,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of what they will miss with Mirotic. “I think he showed his full skill set this year with the added strength.

“His ability to space the floor and understanding of the game helped us.’’

Obviously.

But at least for now everyone got what they wanted. The front office landed a draft pick, Portis earned more playing time, and Mirotic was no longer a Bull.

“Honestly man, I’m just over the situation, talking about Niko,’’ Portis said. “I just want to talk about the Chicago Bulls.’’