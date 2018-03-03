Bulls big man Bobby Portis is focused on improvement, not talk of past punches

Even the always upbeat Fred Hoiberg admitted that Bobby Portis’ season could have really gone sideways.

Sending a teammate to the hospital with a punch usually doesn’t go in any other direction.

“It was [everywhere],’’ the Bulls coach said of the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 17 practice altercation.

And for a while it didn’t look like Portis or the Bulls would escape it.

Fast forward to Saturday’s practice at the Advocate Center, and there’s Portis getting up shots, as well as about to get a long look in the starting lineup come Monday.

It’s now Portis “the improved third-year player.’’

The punch he threw to the face of Nikola Mirotic is only a topic when the media brings it back up.

“The biggest thing was you stay in constant communication,’’ Hoiberg said of how Portis and the team got through it. “There was the suspension early in the year and our thoughts were with Niko and getting better. It was good to see him progress daily with his recovery. But at the same time meeting with Bobby every day, making sure he stayed on task with his work, which he did.

“He continued to practice with our team, and when he got the opportunity to get back out there, right from the beginning he played very solid for this team.

“He’s taken advantage of everything that’s happened since that incident.’’

Portis’ hope is he can now take advantage of being a starter.

Since being drafted 22nd overall in the 2015 draft, at his best, Portis has been that high-energy force off the bench. It wasn’t until this season that he found consistency, however, and it isn’t until now that he’s seriously being looked at as a starter moving forward.

“I don’t really worry about individual stats or anything like that,’’ Portis said. “I go out there and try to play hard every night. Starting or coming off the bench doesn’t matter, as long as the team does well. I’ve been a team guy my whole life.

“One day I would like to be a [permanent] starter, but right now I’m accepting this role because I feel like I fit in really well for the team, bringing scoring and energy off the bench. That’s very Bobby Portis.’’

Now they need that “very Bobby Portis’’ right from the tip.

Since the All-Star Break, the starting unit has started off in some ugly first-quarter holes. Following the come-from-behind win on Friday – closing with Portis on the floor – Hoiberg made the announcement that the Cristiano Felicio starting experiment was over, and Portis would now get a block of games to show what he can do with Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, David Nwaba and Lauri Markkanen.

“I think we work together really well,’’ Markkanen said of Portis. “Early in the season we used to finish games, either me or Niko or me and Bobby, but I think me and Bobby are really good. We both can do … say if he pops, I roll. I pop, he rolls, so I think we’ve come along really well.

“I’m looking forward to see how it works out. I think we’ve been pretty good finishing games with the two of us … So I’m excited to see it.’’

Even more exciting?

No more talk about punches.

“I mean Bobby has worked on his game every day,’’ Markkanen said. “I see him come in, and that’s what pushed him through [the Niko incident]. We were talking about that and now we’re talking about his improvement as a really good basketball player.’’