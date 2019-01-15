Bulls big man Bobby Portis says betting on himself this fall was still worth it

LOS ANGELES – Right now it looks like Bobby Portis made a bad bet.

First, a right knee cost him 23 games. The Bulls big man rehabbed back from that, got in five games, and then was back in the training room on a daily basis trying to get over a right ankle injury.

Seven more games on the shelf, and with his minutes restrictions finally being upped against Golden State on Friday, Finals MVP Kevin Durant appeared to take a swing at Portis in a pick-and-roll situation, injuring his right elbow.

That cost Portis another game in the loss to Utah.

When Portis steps on the floor Tuesday night against the Lakers, it will be just his 13th game played this season. A season which started off with Portis turning down a contract extension and betting on himself to earn more value.

So now should he have taken that money back in October?

“Nah, obviously I’ve had some injuries up to this point, but I still feel like everything is lined up,’’ Portis said. “It’s about me just staying healthy now and me doing my thing. The wins and losses obviously, come and go from game-to-game. You really can’t control that part all the time. We control our effort.

“But me personally, I just need to stay healthy, be on the court, play as hard as I can when I can. With the minutes that Coach Jim [Boylen] gives me, go out there and play with force. At the end of the day everybody wants to make as much money as they can in this game, but with me I’m just focused on my team, turning this around, and going out there and having fun. Enjoy the ride the rest of the year.’’

A ride that needs to stay healthy.

Portis has shown that he can be a valuable piece off the bench, but it’s not like Bulls are winning more or less when he’s playing. This rebuild has been two years of bad when it comes to the standings, and no one on the roster has superstar status.

What helps Portis’ case is he has been identified as a player they want to move forward with. But at what price?

Like they did with Nikola Mirotic and Zach LaVine in back-to-back offseasons, the Bulls will likely let the restricted free agent hit the open market, see what the market price is for his services, and then act accordingly.

Portis said he’s prepared for every scenario, but didn’t try and hide where he wants to be when all the posturing is done. He’s also confident the feeling is mutual.

“Obviously I know that I really want to stay a Bull,’’ Portis said. “I can’t see myself in any other jersey. It would be weird to start the next season off in another uniform. I’ve been here for four seasons now, time flies fast, but I think I will be a Bull. It’s not only in my control, but honestly I’ve loved this opportunity to be a Bull and don’t see that changing.

“I’m the longest-tenured Bull and don’t want that to change.’’

Which is shocking in itself. Not that Portis wants to stay, but he’s the longest-tenured Bull.

“Yeah, that’s crazy,’’ Portis said with a laugh when that was pointed out to him. “To be around this long … obviously Bulls across my chest means a lot to me. I really take pride in that every time I step on the court. It’s a big-time honor to be the longest tenured Bull, but at the same time I feel like I’ve got a long way to go.’’