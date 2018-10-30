Injured Bull Bobby Portis has no regrets turning down his contract extension

Bobby Portis has regrets, but not one of them is contractual in nature.

When the Bulls big man and his representation turned down an extension late in training camp, opting to bet on himself and become a restricted free agent this summer, they knew an injury risk was part of the gamble.

Now that Portis is sidelined with a sprained right medial collateral ligament until possibly mid-December, it was a topic for discussion on Tuesday.

“Not at all,’’ Portis said, when asked if he was second-guessing that contract decision. “Can’t second-guess yourself. Basketball gods don’t bless people that way. It doesn’t work that way. In life, obviously you have a choice. I made mine, I’m happy with what I did and I’m just living life one day at a time.

“Obviously injuries are a part of life, things happen, players get hurt, and they’re curable. So at some point in the season I’ll be back at full-strength and I’ll be back doing what Bobby Portis does.’’

One regret he does have? Not being out there to help a suddenly sinking, short-handed lineup. Especially in the wake of Golden State completely embarrassing the Bulls Monday night, running them out of their own gym in the 149-124 blowout.

“Obviously things happen in the league,’’ Portis said. “Every team goes through a night like [Monday] night where you just get out-toughed get out-manned, but in this league the best thing that’s good about the league is it’s an 82-game season.

“That’s the best thing about the league. There’s always games ahead to look forward to.’’

Just not for Portis for the immediate future.

It was during the win over Charlotte last week, in which Portis ran into Tony Parker, instantly sending pain into the knee.

Initially, the Bulls feared it was a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would have sidelined the starting four for the entire season, as well as taking 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game out of the equation. More than that, Portis has also emerged as a vocal leader on the floor and emotional leader off of it.

“Kind of relieved that it’s four-to-six weeks and not the entire season or even more,’’ Portis said. “I’ve been blessed to play this game my whole life not having to ever sit out.

“That’s what hurts the most. I’ve always been a team guy. Ever since I’ve got here only thing I’ve ever talked or preached was team, so that’s the part that hurts the most.’’

As far as the rest of the walking wounded for the Bulls, coach Fred Hoiberg said that Denzel Valentine (left ankle) is scheduled to get a re-evaluation on the injury later this week, while Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) continues ramping up his activity with the hope being a mid- to late-November return.

Kris Dunn (left knee), like Portis, is still a ways out with a sprained MCL.

That’s still a lot of “extra coaches’’ sitting around the Bulls locker room these days, and none louder than Portis.

“It does hurt to sit there in the training room and watch the game, but when they come back I try to talk as much as possible, try to do the little things so just being around, somebody asks me for advice I can give it to them,’’ Portis said. “I’ve been through just about everything you can go through now in the league in four years.’’

NOTE: The Bulls announced they exercised their third-year option on Markkanen, and fourth-year options on Dunn and Valentine, keeping all three players under contract for the 2019-20 season.