Bulls lose again, but move another step closer towards a Lauri Markkanen return

MILWAUKEE – Fred Hoiberg doesn’t partake in the business of excuses.

Not that it wouldn’t be warranted with some of the rosters he’s been handed since taking over the coaching seat for the Bulls four seasons ago, but it’s just not “The Mayor’s’’ style.

However, even Hoiberg had to admit on Wednesday that the season-long injury to Lauri Markkanen has gone surprisingly under the radar outside the Advocate Center on just how much it has derailed Year 2 of the rebuild.

“It was huge,’’ Hoiberg said of the setback the injured right elbow caused. “You look at what Lauri did this offseason and what he did to change his body and put on the 15 pounds of muscle and add quickness and strength and explosiveness.

“And to see how he finished [last] year. He was playing about 23-24 minutes at the end of the season and averaged about 20 points in those minutes. We were really looking forward to that.’’

That’s why there is suddenly a bit more excitement around the Bulls locker room these days.

It certainly isn’t because of what’s happening on the court.

That was again on display at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, as for the second time in the last two weeks, the Bulls came into Bucks territory, built a nice first-quarter lead, and then eventually let go of the rope.

Milwaukee’s 116-113 win, courtesy of a Khris Middleton three-pointer with 5.2 seconds left, was the fourth straight loss for the 5-17 Bulls, and was their eighth loss in their last nine games.

Not the 3-20 to the start of last season, but definitely a lot uglier than expected in the preseason.

So no wonder Markkanen continuing to advance from his injury is daily news. News that only got better on Wednesday, as the 7-footer came out of his first full-contact practice on Tuesday with no aches, pains, and more importantly, reservations.

“No pain,’’ Markkanen said. “That’s the best part.’’

What that means for Markkanen and the Bulls is the 2018-19 All-Rookie first teamer will again practice Thursday in Detroit, go through individual workouts over the weekend in Detroit and Houston, and then start forcing a decision on his return, maybe as soon as next week.

Hopefully sooner than later, as far as Hoiberg was concerned.

Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker continue shouldering much of the offense, combining for 48 points against the Bucks (15-6). And even Ryan Arcidiacono chipping in 22 points wasn’t enough.

The hope is the addition of Markkanen will change all of that, whether LaVine and Parker are ready and willing for that change.

“Getting him back will shift roles again,’’ Hoiberg said. “Everybody is going to have to be ready for that. There’s going to have to be sacrifice. But I know all 15 guys in that locker room are excited to get him back.’’

Markkanen hopes that’s the case.

“I’m used to being a focal point,’’ Markkanen said. “I don’t know how everything is going to work out. But I’m excited to get back to work. I know Zach has been hot. Gotta keep him going.’’

A good philosophy to have, but one that wasn’t exactly displayed by the Bulls in the final seconds.

After the Middleton three, it was Justin Holiday, not LaVine, that tried to play hero and hit the game-tying shot at the horn.

Considering Holiday was leading the team in three-point percentage this year, understandable, but not on Wednesday, with him finishing 2-for-10 from outside.

“I mean I’ll shoot it 10 times again if I could,’’ Holiday said of the final play. “I thought it was going to drop.’’