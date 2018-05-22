Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen is named NBA All-Rookie First Team by voters

Late in the Bulls season, Lauri Markkanen said that he deserved to at least be mentioned in the Rookie of the Year voting.

It was more than a mention on Tuesday.

Markkanen was voted to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, joining the likes of unanimous picks in Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, as well as Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and of course the 7-foot Markkanen.

Tatum fell one vote shy of also being a unanimous selection, while Kuzma finished with 93 first-team votes on the 100 ballots, and Markkanen came in with 76.

The second team was also announced, consisting of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, Sacramento guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta big man John Collins, as well as Suns forward Josh Jackson and Dallas guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Not a bad class to be in, as Markkanen – the seventh overall selection in last year’s draft – finished averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign, as well as becoming the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 three-pointer, hitting that milestone in just the 41st game of the season.

Markkanen finished tied for fourth among rookies in scoring, and was second in both rebounding average and free throw percentage.

As far as the big award for this stellar rookie class?

The Rookie of the Year Award is expected to be a two-man race between Mitchell and Simmons, but that doesn’t mean the always confident Markkanen shouldn’t be in the debate.

Just ask him.

“If I couldn’t vote for myself … ‘’ Markkanen said of the voting back in March. “I think it would be between Ben and Donovan.’’

Markkanen even took it a step further, saying that because Simmons was drafted two years ago and missed his rookie campaign with an injury, he shouldn’t qualify for the award.

“I mean I wouldn’t count him as a rookie just because he had the year of NBA experience even though he didn’t play, but he is counted, so I guess there’s nothing to do about that,’’ Markkanen said. “He doesn’t play like a rookie.’’

As far as where this rookie class will eventually measure up, Markkanen said the sky was the limit.

“It’s not just like the top 10 picks [were] playing well,’’ Markkanen said. “There’s a bunch of guys playing well. It’s pretty cool to be a part of that class.’’