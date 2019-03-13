Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen isn’t concerned with his play, despite the numbers

If something felt off, even the slightest, Lauri Markkanen would be a bit more concerned.

If the Bulls’ second-year big man was picking up a mechanical flaw in his shot while he’s watching film or a disturbance in his balance, it would be corrected.

But there is none of that.

Yes, Markkanen acknowledged that the numbers have been down the last six games, especially in the efficiency department, and even said that he might have to re-examine his aggressiveness lately, but concern?

Not in Markkanen’s world.

“I’ve been doing the same stuff,’’ Markkanen said. “I know it will turn around. I acknowledge that I’m not playing like I was in February, but I’m going to keep working the way I do every day because everything feels the same. It’s just not going in right now. I thought every [shot taken] was going in. They felt good out of my hand. Of course, it’s not fun when they are not going in. But I know it will turn around and I will take the same shots.’’

His comment about his “February’’ did speak volumes, especially because Markkanen claims he’s not about his numbers or even looking at his numbers.

The 7-footer, however, couldn’t even ignore what he did last month, averaging 26 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, while shooting just under 49 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

In that 11-game span, the Bulls just so happened to go 5-6 in the win-loss column, showing just how important an active Markkanen is to the results.

He started off March still in beast mode, putting up 31 in the quadruple-overtime win in Atlanta, but then hit a wall.

Markkanen hasn’t hit the 20-point mark in any of his last six games, averaging just 15 points in that time, while shooting 34 percent from the field and a dismal 23 percent from beyond the three-point line.

The concerning number, though, is the rebounds.

Markkanen is pulling down just 7.8 per game since the Mar. 3 loss to Atlanta, and the Bulls are 1-5 in that time.

It’s not a coincidence.

Markkanen’s aggressiveness on the boards at the end of January was what jump-started his game to the next level. He’s moved away from that, and knows that needs to be addressed.

So does his coach.

“To say something is wrong with him I think would be premature and not correct,’’ Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. “To say that we need him to play better for us to have a chance to win is the way to say it. Whether it’s rebounding the ball and bringing it up, which he needs to do more of. When he was playing well, he was doing more of that. He needs to make open shots. Talking about Lauri, he makes one or two of those threes at the appropriate time, it may flip the game. So we need him to do that.’’

The good news for Markkanen is that he is likely getting a little bit of help back Friday in Los Angeles.

Zach LaVine – who missed the last two games nursing a right patellar strain – took full contact in Wednesday’s practice, and as long as there are no setbacks, could be back on the court against the Clippers.

A far cry from the news on Monday, when it sounded like LaVine could be sidelined for possibly the rest of the season with the Bulls looking to be overly cautious with the guard.

Forward Otto Porter (left knee contusion) did sit the practice out, but the veteran was going to be re-evaluated on Thursday.