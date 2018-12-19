Bulls big man Robin Lopez fined $25,000 for ‘escalating the altercation’ in OKC

Robin Lopez seemed more concerned with matching the left sock to the left foot than the check he had to write to the NBA.

Problem is matching the socks up wasn’t going to cost the Bulls big man $25,000.

The league came a knocking on Wednesday, two days after Lopez and Co. were involved with a shoving altercation against the Thunder in Oklahoma City, and Lopez headlined the list of fines.

The center was hit with a $25,000 fine for “escalating the altercation,’’ while Oklahoma City’s Jerami Grant was hit with a $20,000 fine for the same reason. Bulls guard Kris Dunn was fined $15,000 for instigating the altercation by shoving Russell Westbrook in the that third-quarter incident, while OKC’s Raymond Felton and Dennis Schroder were each suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.

“I think they did what they did and did what they were going to do,’’ Lopez said of the punishment.

Asked why he received the largest fine it was vintage Lopez.

“I’m not sure,’’ Lopez said. “I was just trying to get him off my guy’s back. But if they want to call that escalation, I suppose I’m a little too preoccupied with my socks to get into a debate over word choice.’’

Lopez was asked about his brother, Brook, who seems to stay technical-free compared to Robin, and of course he couldn’t help but take further pokes at his twin.

“Brook’s temper is more ferocious than mine when it comes out,’’ Lopez said. “It comes out far less frequently, but it is a fiery demon when it does.’’

As far as coach Jim Boylen was concerned, he was just glad that no one from his team was suspended, and that the bench stayed put, unlike the Thunder’s.

“I was relieved,’’ Boylen said. “There’s always a concern [on a suspension]. I’m grateful my assistants kept our guys on the bench so we didn’t have somebody else get suspended. They did a good job with that. Nobody wants to see a fight, nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. We have to protect the players and protect the league, and I’m grateful nobody was hurt.’’

The one positive Boylen did see from the incident was he felt it was yet another good bonding moment for his players.

“I don’t think it’s tough to bond at all,’’ Lopez said. “I think [Dunn’s] always known – I think it would’ve happened anyway – but K.D. [Dunn] knows I got his back. I’ve always known he’s got my back out there. I definitely think there is bonding.’’

The one person who avoided any fall-out? Boylen, himself.

In attempting to break-up any punches from being thrown, Boylen grabbed Grant and pulled him out of the scrum. Coaches usually don’t grab players from the opposite team in situations like that, but Boylen said he just grabbed the first player he could to try and make sure it didn’t escalate.

“I thought it was a savvy move, a savvy play,’’ Lopez said of his coach’s door-man mentality. “You have seconds to make a decision, and he made a great judgement call in the time that he had out there.’’

Parker again out

Forward Jabari Parker missed his second-consecutive game on Wednesday, as the former Simeon High School standout has been hit with the virus that has now infected 13 members of the Bulls party that travelled to Mexico City.

The hope was to have him back by Friday.