Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. is focused on becoming a defensive force

LAS VEGAS – By the time Sunday morning rolled around on the Vegas Strip, Wendell Carter’s block on Cleveland’s Ante Zizic had gone from Saturday night highlight to Summer League ’18 folklore.

And while Carter downplayed just how great the play was, his grin when asked about it spoke volumes.

“I saw it on TV while I was eating,’’ Carter said of the aftermath. “Just another effort thing. I hate getting scored on, I hate people to score, so I want to block as many shots as I can.’’

This was more than just a block, however, it was a statement.

It was during the first quarter of the win over the Cavs when Zizic seemed to have a clear path to the basket. Carter, who the Bulls selected No. 7 overall in last month’s draft, chased the play from behind, and not only pinned the basketball on the glass, but did so with two hands, before ripping it free and keeping possession.

It was one of his five blocks in the game, and Carter was promising many more once the games actually start meaning something.

“I’m just a competitor and find a way to effect the game anyway I can, that I know that I can,’’ Carter said. “Defensively, it’s just sheer effort. It’s just something you’ve gotta want to do and that’s something I’ve been taught to do ever since I started playing basketball. I knew coming into this next level on the defensive end I would definitely prosper.’’

Coincidentally, Carter’s teammates might just want to listen to the rookie’s defensive philosophy, especially with how bad the Bulls were at times on that side of the floor.

Carter was asked about shot-blocking being more technique or will and fight, and had an interesting answer.

“Fight and technique,’’ Carter said. “You don’t want to foul. Certain times you gotta go straight up, certain times you can swipe at it. It is more so fight because if you want to do it you can do it, you can block shots if you want to. But it’s more of a fight.’’

Not the only aspect of his personality that came out on Sunday either. Carter knows many scouts knocked his athletic ability coming out of Duke, and when asked about that didn’t duck the assessment in the least.

“No, it’s just motivation,’’ Carter said, when asked if he took it personally. “I just have to come out and show what I can do. This league is about showing what you’re able to do. It’s just something I’m going to continue to show as the games go on.’’

Getting defensive

The Sun-Times reported after the regular season that there would be pressure on the Bulls coaching staff from their bosses to find a more sound concept to their defense this summer, and that is underway.

In the past, associate head coach Jim Boylen – who handles a lot of the defensive game-planning – would make massive switches in concept from game-to-game, which led to too many missed assignments.

“Right now we’ve studied a lot since the end our season as a staff, and we’ve gotten together,’’ Hoiberg said. “This is the time right now to experiment with things and we’ll continue to do that. Whether we play four games, or however many we have left [in Summer League], we’re going to do some things and see how we like them heading into the training camp next year, and what we like, what we don’t like, so yeah, we have changed philosophies on certain things with the direction the league is going.’’