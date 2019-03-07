Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. knows how he can help the Markkanen express

Of course Wendell Carter Jr. has been watching.

One, because that’s all he can really do, after the Bulls first-round pick had to have season-ending left thumb surgery following a Jan. 15 injury in Los Angeles.

But secondly, because the 6-foot-10 center is taking notes on what he needs to be so that he and Lauri Markkanen can be frontcourt cornerstone pieces as the rebuild pushes forward.

“Of course I’ve been watching, definitely looking on how I can fit in the system now,’’ Carter said. “I’ve been watching obviously from the sideline, especially with [Markkanen] playing as well as he’s been playing lately, just seeing how I can get in there, fit in. Just be a key component.’’

A lot has changed since Carter went down.

Specifically, the Markkanen offensive explosion that went on display throughout most of February.

In an 11-game span, Markkanen averaged 26 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, while the team won five games. Yes, it was a perfect storm of coach Jim Boylen letting the offense off the leash, as well as a new-found aggressiveness from Markkanen, but it was also the dirty work being put in by veteran center Robin Lopez to make Markkanen’s life easier.

A fact Carter had better pay attention to.

“You can’t help but watch what Robin does out there,’’ Carter said. “I see how effective Lauri is coming off the screen. I mean three and four screens on one set are pretty tough to guard. Drag screens when Lauri is bringing the ball up, the way Robin rebounds and looks to kick it out to [Markkanen]. That all comes with the territory once I’m able to get back out there and play.’’

Before Carter was injured, the 19-year-old was the starting center, while Lopez was getting his minutes off the bench in a back-up role, and the Bulls were going through some serious growing pains.

In the 44 games Carter did play, he averaged 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, but the Bulls had just 10 wins.

Lopez, however, is a free agent this summer, and while Boylen has insisted several times that the organization would love him back in the mix, the coach was very up front in saying that the starting center spot will go back to Carter.

And while Carter wants to make his own footprint in this offense, Lopez has established an unselfish mindset that has helped Markkanen take strides toward being an All-Star.

That can’t be overlooked.

“I feel like Lauri and I complement each other really well, especially with him being such a great offensive player,’’ Carter said. “I feel like we’re just a great one-two punch.’’

The good news is Carter is expected to be cleared to start full basketball activity within the next month, and all signs point toward him being ready for the summer.

Unfortunately, Carter and Markkanen won’t actually get to work together much this offseason, besides the voluntary block sessions the organization will schedule.

What Carter believes he has going for him is he played an unselfish style of basketball in his one season at Duke, letting other teammates shine, so he’s well versed in that philosophy.

“This is a game I love to play, so hearing how excited the organization is about me moving forward motivates me, gives me a target to hit,’’ Carter said. “When I was in college, my goal was to make it to the NBA. Now that I’ve made it to the NBA, another goal is to be that corner piece for this team that the front office wants me to be. I’m looking forward to making that happen.’’