Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. scores career-high 28, but Bulls blown out in Detroit

DETROIT – Wendell Carter Jr. continued to swear that the NBA game was not overwhelming him.

It was a tough argument for the 19-year-old to make, especially over his previous six games in which he was averaging just nine points, while shooting 19-for-48 in that span.

Then Friday happened.

The seventh-overall pick from the June draft put together his best night as a pro, scoring a career-high 28 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds and registering three blocks.

The rest of the evening for the Bulls in Detroit?

Pure blah.

As good as Carter was, he proved to be the lone highlight, as the visiting team was once again dismantled, losing 107-88. A fifth-straight loss, as Year 2 of the rebuild has now netted a 5-18 start to the season.

“Final score counts the most,’’ Carter said of his night. “I could go out there and have 50, 60 points. But if we lose, I feel defeated still. Yeah, it’s great to have a lot of points and all that good stuff. But I feel like team wins matter more and will get us going more. If I was to score that many points and win, yeah, I’d be bragging about it then. But it’s not really too much to say.’’

Maybe, but for a rookie to go out there and have to deal with the physicality of All-Star Andre Drummond, and on more than a handful of possessions Blake Griffin, there actually was a lot to say. Especially when Carter at least brought the Bulls back to life in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter.

“It’s a big confidence booster for Wendell,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “To play against an All-Star in this league in Drummond and to come out here and really control the third quarter … For a guy that’s had some struggles lately and is a year out of college, I was proud of him coming out, especially in that third quarter, and helping us get back in the game.’’

Now the bad, and there was plenty of that to go around.

Hoiberg watched his team shoot just 3-for-21 (14.3 percent) from three-point range, get outrebounded 52-40, and allow a 34-point first quarter.

Then there was leading scorer Zach LaVine, who has carried the short-handed roster most of the season, and played like a guy that was weighted down by it.

“Right now after the game or right now in general?’’ LaVine said, when asked if he was feeling void of energy in the loss. “I mean I’m tired, man, but it don’t matter. All of us our tired. We’re undermanned, so it’s nothing nobody else isn’t feeling.’’

LaVine finished 3-for-12 from the field, scoring just eight points. He did, however, hand out nine assists, playing the two-man pick-and-roll game with Carter to perfection throughout the game.

“Missed some shots, bad game,’’ LaVine said. “Wendell was hot, you gotta feed the hot man, so he had it going. He had a career-high night? So he did a good job, he played good [defense], we just didn’t have enough, didn’t play well enough to win this game.’’

It isn’t like life gets easier, either. The Bulls have the back-to-back and play in Houston on Saturday night.

“We got to do a better job regardless of what situation we’re in,’’ LaVine said. “We gotta do a better job. We played really well after the second quarter, played a good second half, but we just have to play better.’’