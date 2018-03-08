Bobby Portis reacts to Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, Tom Thibodeau reunion

Bulls power forward Bobby Portis summed up the Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau reunion in one word: “Timberbulls.”

Timberbulls — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) March 8, 2018

Free-agent guard Rose will sign with the Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves were previously one of the only teams rumored to be interested in the former NBA Rookie of the Year and league MVP after the Jazz waived Rose two days after acquiring him from the Cavaliers at the deadline last month.

This will be the first time Rose, Bulter and Thibodeau will be together since 2015.

The trio spent four seasons together in Chicago.

From the 2011-12 season through the 2014-15 season, the Bulls went 195-119 overall, and they made four playoff appearances. (This includes the 2012-13 season when Rose sat out with a knee injury.)

Thibodeau arrived as head coach in 2010, one year before the Bulls selected Jimmy Butler 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. Rose had been with the team since he was selected first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.

The three haven’t been all together since Thibodeau in 2015. The following season, the Bulls front office traded Rose to the Knicks, leaving Butler the lone survivor before he was traded last summer.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney