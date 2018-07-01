Bulls brass promised a ‘discipline’ approach to free agency and are delivering

Doug McDermott is on the move again, reportedly inking a three-year, $22-million offer to join a Pacers team that needs outside shooting.

Marco Belinelli is returning to San Antonio, hoping to make a push for a championship like he did back in 2014.

Heck, even coach Tom Thibodeau is still doing all he can to resurrect the carcass of one-time MVP Derrick Rose, again taking the point guard on for another season.

Former Bulls moving everywhere.

Current Bulls and their front office through the first 24 hours of free agency? Sticking exactly to the script. Crickets.

A source told the Sun-Times on Sunday that the team has been talking with restricted free agent David Nwaba and his representation throughout the weekend about re-upping, pointing out that the waiting game for other offers could be a long, drawn-out process, especially with so many teams with so few dollars to spend.

Go ahead and thank the 2016 offseason for that.

Nwaba seems to be priority No. 1, especially with the negotiations for restricted free agent Zach LaVine expected to be a game of chicken.

There were initial reports that LaVine was sought after by a handful of teams, with Sacramento the most interested, but reports out of Sacramento the last 24 hours pointed out that the Kings are not looking to play the set-the-market-price game with LaVine, knowing that the Bulls plan to match any offer made – within reason.

If Sacramento was to overbid on LaVine, making it ridiculous for the Bulls to match it, they would then have to move the likes of a Buddy Hield or Bogdan Bogdanovic, as well as stunt the growth of the current rebuild path they are also venturing down.

Basically, the Bulls couldn’t have asked for a better situation.

Looking docile two summers ago – accidentally or not – suddenly has the Bulls sitting in the financial driver’s seat.

A fact that VP of basketball John Paxson has pointed out several times.

“The other thing we’ve tried to do is manage the cap appropriately so that we have opportunities to spend when the time is right,’’ Paxson said recently. “That will be dictated by circumstances. When we went on the path that we did last summer, we’re not just going to go out and try and sign some older players that fill a need. We have to remain patient and discipline in the approach we have.’’

That doesn’t mean that if the Bulls get Nwaba and LaVine done and back in uniform their spending is over, but they will sit back, let what little amounts of money there is to dry up, and then see if a free agent that slipped through the cracks would make sense at a discounted rate.

After all, the focus is on the current roster improving rather than spending money to improve the current roster.

“Again, if I sit here and say to myself that if Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen all improve significantly over this next year, Bobby Portis keep growing as a player,’’ Paxson said. “Denzel Valentine, who found his niche a little bit this year, continues growing as a player. Cam Payne gives us something … we’re going to be a better basketball team.

“It’s my job, Gar [Forman’s] job, in communicating with Jerry and Michael [Reinsdorf], that we just keep this in perspective and continue doing it the right way. That we don’t get going too fast, get too far ahead of ourselves, and make poor decisions that bind us long-term. That’s what in my position I have to guard against, and we’ll be vigilant about it.’’