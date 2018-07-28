The Bulls are bringing back Ryan Arcidiacono on a partially guaranteed contract

One of the faces of last year’s tank job by the Bulls will be returning, with the Sun-Times confirming a Saturday report that Ryan Arcidiacono agreed to a partially guaranteed contract for next season.

The 6-foot-3 point guard from Villanova played on a two-way contract for the Bulls through his rookie campaign, but became a regular rotation player with the big squad over the final six games of the regular season, averaging 22.3 minutes per game in that span, as well as averaging three points and 2.8 assists.

The Bulls, who were obviously in a fight to stay in the Eastern Conference basement, went 2-4 in those six games, and went 3-8 over the last 11 games Arcidiacono played in.

He saw action in 24 games with the Bulls in all, averaging just two points and 1.5 assists, but did get a lot of praise from coach Fred Hoiberg as well as teammates for his hard-nosed play.

Arcidiacono will obviously be behind starter Kris Dunn and back-up point guard Cameron Payne on the depth chart when training camp opens.