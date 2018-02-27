Bulls center Cristiano Felicio finds his scoring touch vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After an aborted pick-and-roll in the first minute against the Hornets on Tuesday night, Bulls center Cristiano Felicio got the ball at the elbow, eyed the basket, hesitated for a second despite being wide open — and then shot it. And drained it.

That’s already improvement for the 6-10, 280-pound center who has been starting in place of veteran Robin Lopez in the Bulls’ new-look lineup. Primarily a screener-facilitator on offense, Felicio too often has been too reluctant to look for his own shot.

“Yeah, sometimes it happens. It’s just in my head,” Felicio said prior to the game. “I tell the other guys to take the shots. Now I just have to tell myself to do the same thing. I think my offensive game can be a lot better than it is right now.”

Felicio seemed determined to take his own advice against the Hornets. He hit two jumpers in the first minute, scored on a drive and then a layup for eight points in the first seven minutes of the game. He scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting in 14 minutes in the first half.

Hornets forward Nicolas Batum (5) goes after a loose ball against Bulls guard David Nwaba in the first half at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on . Tuesday night. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Not too shabby, considering Felicio averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game while shooting 9-of-14 from the floor in his first three starts. He scored four points in 30 minutes against the Nets on Monday night.

“I think I did pretty well. But I know I have to do better,” Felicio said. “I need to do a good job of running he floor, setting screens and defending the ball.”

As a player who doesn’t initiate a lot of his own scoring opportunities, Felicio is in a tough spot. When the Bulls aren’t playing well, he’s likely to get caught in the undertow. His plus-minus totals in the first three games were minus-20, minus-11 and minus-28.

“It is a new role and with that you have to expect some ups and downs,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Cris’ job is to set screens and roll to the rim. He had a couple of those [against the Nets on Monday night] but we need more of that. We need him to rebound better. That will come as his minutes continue to stay where they’re at. Cris is a guy that will continue to get opportunities and hopefully play well down the stretch.”

Holiday off

Justin Holiday has been a team player since joining the Bulls, but his challenge is greater than ever. Not only was he benched when the Bulls decided to evaluate inexperienced players. But when he was called upon to fill in for Zach LaVine on Monday night against the Nets he was clearly rusty. Holiday was 1-for-11 from the field, 0-for-5 on three-pointers and scored four points.

“That’s the business, man,” Holiday said. ‘You have to go out there and see what happens — play as hard as you can and give everything you’ve got.

“It is what it is. Obviously … I was out of a rhythm. I haven’t played in a game since the [all-star] break,” Holiday said. “But it’s all good. Maybe next time.”

Zach is back

After sitting out against the Nets, LaVine was back in the starting lineup, with Holiday back to watching in street-clothes. Lopez and forward Paul Zipser (left foot injury) also were inactive.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com