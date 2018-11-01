Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. showing that being No. 7 pick wasn’t a reach

Wendell Carter Jr. sat in front of his locker Saturday, battling with his emotions.

The Bulls rookie was discussing the handful of NBA games freshly printed on his resume, and it was almost as if he was having a debate with himself.

“I just got to get better at it. … I just got to be more aggressive,’’ said Carter, the seventh overall pick. “I keep saying it, telling myself that I need to go out there and just do it … be aggressive, play my game.’’

At that point, Carter was averaging 6.6 points, learning Big Man 101 in the NBA.

His season debut came in Philadelphia against Joel Embiid, an elite center who will try to take your soul, bragging about it the entire time.

“I knew he would talk trash,” Carter said, “but he did it the entire game.’’

Embiid finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds in the 76ers win. Carter finished with eight points, foul trouble and a bruised ego in the wake-up call.

A game later against Detroit and All-Star Andre Drummond, Carter held his own defensively, but it was helped by Drummond being in foul trouble most of the night.

Rock bottom came in Dallas, where Carter looked completely lost offensively and defensively in a third-straight Bulls loss to start the season.

By the time Carter got to Atlanta on Saturday – a sort of homecoming for the Fairburn, Georgia, native – it was almost like enough was enough.

“It’s not [frustrating], because I know that my time is going to come,’’ Carter said. “I don’t want to force anything. I just need to be patient with it, make sure that I assert myself the right way. That’s been the obstacle, asserting myself.’’

Not uncommon for a rookie, especially one that often doesn’t have the basketball in his hands. Rookie point guards like Luka Doncic and Trae Young have a certain freedom bringing the ball up and controlling the action.

Carter Jr. has been relying on second-chance baskets and the occasional dump-in to the post from Zach LaVine or Cameron Payne. When he did get the ball, there was some obvious uncertainty.

“I hate making mistakes,’’ Carter said. “I need to make sure the ball is in the right person’s hands each and every time down the court.’’

The switch that’s flipped since Atlanta? Carter now knows that maybe the right person’s hands are his own.

Recording his first double-double in the win over the Hawks seems to have catapulted his confidence, scoring 18 in the blow-out loss to Golden State, and then coming back with a career-best 25 points in the one-point loss to Denver on Wednesday night.

As far as where Carter is compared to the rest of the rookie draft class? Getting him No. 7 overall was definitely a value purchase.

Carter (10.8) was seventh in scoring per game behind Luka Doncic (19.6), Trae Young (19.1), Deandre Ayton (16.9), Marvin Bagley (12.4), Collin Sexton (12.0) and Jaren Jackson (11.5).

Tied for third in rebounding (6.3 per game) behind Ayton (10.0), Bagley (7.1), and with Doncic (6.3), as well as tied for first with Mohammed Bamba with 14 blocked shots.

Doncic is definitely the standout of the class, but Carter is no slouch.

“I was talking about not being passive, talking about it, talking about it,’’ Carter said. “But this league is about actually doing it. That’s where I’m at right now.’’