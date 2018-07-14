Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf wants better results and Jabari Parker may help

Talk of patience by the Bulls brass throughout this rebuild had a shelf-life for only so long.

Especially when John Paxson is the VP of basketball operations for Jerry Reinsdorf-owned team.

Both men privately struggled with what went on this past year, as a source told the Sun-Times that Reinsdorf was actually furious with the final standings in the regular season, even though he was fully prepared for it by those around him beforehand.

No wonder the Jabari Parker homecoming gamble went down on Saturday, as the Bulls agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with the former Simeon High School standout, according to a source.

The second year of the deal is a team option, so that means Paxson and general manager Gar Forman are investing in Parker to revitalize his career, weight concerns, knee problems, and all, and not be held hostage by it beyond one season if he doesn’t.

“Jabari is a 23-year-old player who is a natural fit with our young core and is a proven scorer at the NBA level,’’ Forman said of the signing in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming him back to his hometown.’’

A welcome that will come much easier if Parker is fully recovered from two anterior cruciate ligament surgeries, and can get in playing shape on a more consistent level.

To say that Parker has at times looked like he was a few pints of cookie dough ice cream and a large deep dish pizza away from eating his way out of the league has some merit. Then there’s the knee concerns that have haunted the former No. 2 draft choice from the 2014 Draft.

The greatest ability a player can have is availability, and Parker has come up very short in that department, playing in just 183 games in his first four years.

There’s a reason that Milwaukee removed the qualifying offer on the restricted free agent, allowing him to sign with the Bulls.

So either Milwaukee’s front office was smarter than Gar/Pax and had no problem letting them dig through their roster trash, or maybe Gar/Pax have pulled a fast one on their division rivals, setting the stage for a young core that consists of Parker, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter and Kris Dunn moving forward.

Time will tell on that one.

If Parker is healthy, in game shape for Fred Hoiberg’s space-and pace offense, and can be that forward that averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season before he was injured yet again, well, maybe Paxson’s April declaration will be accurate.

“It’s not a situation that any of us want to ever be in again,’’ Paxson said then, when talking about the dismal second half. “ It goes against everything as a competitive person that you believe in, but it’s the way the system is set up.’’

A system that the Bulls are hoping they took advantage of when they traded Jimmy Butler and blew up the roster last summer.

That’s why as despised as Forman has become in the eyes of many Bulls fans over the last five years, here’s his out. If this core can gel and start to flex their talent on the court this season, well, golf clap, because rebuilds aren’t supposed to turn around this quickly. Not in the NBA.

That also means the heat will fall on Hoiberg and his coaching staff to make sure this group not only continues to show development, but starts winning games.

The standings will tell the true story of this rebuild, and make no bones about it, Reinsdorf will be watching.