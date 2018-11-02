Bulls rookie Chandler Hutchison is all in on copying the Jimmy Butler plan

Jimmy Butler was drafted 30th overall by the Bulls in the 2011 NBA draft, which was basically the equivalent of being voted “Least Seen’’ by the senior class.

He averaged 8.5 minutes per game his rookie season on a talented offensive team, but increased that playing time a year later up to 26 minutes a game, focusing on defense, defense and more defense.

Not a bad career path for Chandler Hutchison to try and emulate.

“Yeah, I feel like initially being a younger player first and foremost that’s how you’re going to stick out, because on such an offensively-talented team, defense first is a good thing to focus on,” Hutchison said on Friday. “And as that defense begins to go on and improve, look to be more aggressive on the other end. I know that my abilities on offense, it can help this team too. Not just being a defensive player.

“You know, running the floor, using my athleticism to create a little bit and play-make. But defense has been my focus first, and as I get more comfortable I’ll find that role on offense.’’

And he’ll find more minutes.

Since being a non-factor in the first two games of the regular season, playing just three total minutes and on the outside looking in for the rotation, Hutchison’s defense not only earned him playing time, but eventually a few starts.

The only reason Fred Hoiberg has switched Hutchison back to a bench role with the second unit the last few games, instead opting for Jabari Parker, is simply size.

Hutchison, who was selected out of Boise State with the 22nd overall pick, is 6-foot-7, 197 pounds, while Parker is built like a 6-8 pulling left guard.

“Jabari is the only healthy power forward we have healthy on the roster right now, and we’re facing teams that have size in their frontcourt,’’ Hoiberg said. “They have good size, and they have craftiness and experience in the frontcourt, so we just feel that Jabari, having years in this league is a guy that can hopefully get us off to a good start.’’

When he doesn’t – like was the case early on Wednesday against Denver, especially on the defensive end – Hoiberg knows who to call.

“Obviously at this level playing defense is extremely hard,’’ Hutchison said. “Guys are the best in the world at what they do. With that being said, I pride myself a lot on that side of the ball. I feel like me personally, I try and lock in, whether it’s a new coverage or anything, to just try and pick it up as fast as I can, and try and help this team on that end.’’

Sounds familiar.

Updating the injuries

Hoiberg is still four crucial bodies down, but at least was starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel with two of the injuries.

Denzel Valentine (left ankle) and Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) continued increasing their activity, with late November still in play for both of them.

“Denzel had good news from his scan [Thursday],’’ Hoiberg said. “He got a repeat MRI and he has significantly decreased the swelling in his ankle. As far as Lauri he’s feeling better. [Thursday] was the five-week mark, so still a couple weeks from being out there. And then with both those guys they’re going to have to get themselves back in shape, get their timing back, so we’re still a ways away for both of them.’’

Both Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee) are still best-case scenario December returns.