Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg and the Ames High School reunion will have to wait

Chicago almost got a full taste of Ames, Iowa basketball on Thursday.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle admitted before the Friday game with the Bulls that he attempted to set up an Ames High School reunion, bringing together the four players that were standouts at Ames, and went on to play in the NBA.

Two were on his current roster in Harrison Barnes and former Bulls first-round pick Doug McDermott, while Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was the third. That left only tracking down Dick Gibbs, who spent six years in the NBA, last playing in 1976.

“I was going to try to help make that happen, yes,’’ Carlisle said. “That would’ve been really cool. But unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be for now. There’s always next year as they say.’’

The plan was to bring Gibbs into town, and the four of them going to dinner Thursday night.

“The gym at Ames High School, which I’ve been to the last couple years for Harrison’s camp, they have pictures of those four guys in the order that they came,’’ Carlisle said. “So it’s Dick Gibbs in black and white. Then Freddy is in color. Then it’s Harrison and then it’s Doug.

“It’s a special place. I thought it would’ve been great to get those four guys together for kind of a reunion picture. It would’ve been really special. But I just couldn’t find them unfortunately.’’

The connection between McDermott, Hoiberg and Barnes didn’t end there, either. Barnes and McDermott were on the last Ames High School team to win a state title in 2010. The McDermott-Barnes team actually won back-to-back titles, going 53-0 in those two years and winning every game by double-digits.

“The funny part about it is Harrison wore Fred’s jersey number,’’ McDermott said. “They never retired Fred’s [No. 40], so Harrison like took it over and now they’ll probably retire it for him, not Fred. Make sure you tell Fred that.’’

Hoiberg got the last laugh, however, pointing out that he still owns the school’s record for scoring average, as well as the distinct honor of being named “Mr. Football’’ and “Mr. Basketball’’ in the state the same season.

Speaking of …

McDermott has now been traded three times in the last year, but the former Bull said that he is not letting it define his career or think of himself as a journeyman.

“If I choose to think like that, but I don’t,’’ McDermott said. “I’ve gone through a lot so far, and things maybe haven’t gone the way I’ve wanted them to, but the past is the past. That’s kind of the approach that I’m taking.

“I don’t want to move around all the time. I think Dallas is a great spot, and like I said, obviously I wish things would have worked out a little differently, but I can’t control that now. I’m here now and I just have to focus on going forward.’’

McDermott was traded by the Bulls to Oklahoma City at the deadline, traded to the Knicks in the Carmelo Anthony deal, and then traded to the Mavericks last month.