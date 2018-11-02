Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has faith that Jim Boylen is building a solid defense

The Bulls defense is still combustible.

Jim Boylen’s job security definitely is not.

For the second time in the last week, head coach Fred Hoiberg praised the work Boylen has been putting in on trying to make the Bulls a solid unit on the defensive side of the ball – or at least a serviceable one as undermanned as they’ve been through the early part of the season.

“We’re asking a lot of our guys, especially young players that have been playing a lot of minutes with Wendell [Carter] and with Chandler [Hutchison],’’ Hoiberg said, when asked about the job his associate head coach has been doing with this group. “It’s putting them in positions with different coverages, and you know we’re not going out there with one coverage like a lot of teams do, just based on where we are right now with injuries and lack of size on certain nights, we’re doing different things as far as switching or blitzing or trying to go under on certain guys.

“You go back and watch film, and you try and grow with the things you’re doing wrong.’’

There was some more growing to do after Friday night’s 107-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers, because the Bulls (2-7) again couldn’t escape the moments of doing wrong.

Case in point – a first quarter played almost to perfection defensively, as the Bulls held Indiana to just 22 points, while putting up 37. Wrong quickly crept onto the scene, however, as they came back in the second, allowing 38 points, as an 18-point lead was completely wiped out.

Then there was crunch-time.

After Antonio Blakeney played hero-ball with the four-point play to tie the game with 30 seconds left in the game, Darren Collison found himself wide open in the corner on the slow rotation off of a double team. His shot-fake sent Ryan Arcidiacono flying past him, as he hit the easy mid-range jumper with 18.5 seconds left.

The Bulls had their chances to tie or even win the game, as Zach LaVine missed a tough 14-foot baseline jumper, Justin Holiday missed an open three off the rebound, and then Blakeney’s prayer was blocked at the horn.

Just like that a second-consecutive valiant effort, but just another loss.

Blakeney, who finished with a team-high 22 points, believes he and his teammates are close to turning the corner.

“We just have to go out and finish games, just go out and play,’’ Blakeney said. “We feel like we can play with anybody.’’

And Blakeney feels like he can shoot with anyone, as he continued proving to be instant offense off the bench.

“I’m a confident player, whether I’m missing or making,’’ Blakeney said. “Always got confidence, always trying to bring the juice off the bench.’’

Even when that juice gets a bit squeezed, as Blakeney and his teammates thought there was a foul on his game-winning attempt.

“That’s why I fell and tried to throw it up,’’ Blakeney said. “[Myles Turner] got a clean block, but I definitely got tripped up.’’

So did the Bulls defense, coming under the microscope a bit more this season, not only because the Bulls entered Friday ranked 25th in the league in points allowed (118.4 per game), but more so because LaVine and Jabari Parker have each questioned strategy and adjustments on that side of the ball on two separate occasions.

“We do spend a lot of time on defense,’’ Hoiberg said. “We spend more time on defense in practice than we do on offense, and again the film sessions.

“You try and put a system in your players can execute, and again, get better.’’