Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg wants his team to start embracing playing with an edge

The Bulls front office did a great job grabbing the narrative in the Tom Thibodeau situation.

To this day, the one-time Bulls coach still has that unfair reputation of a grinder that runs his players into the ground, despite numerous current and former players disputing just how rigorous Thibodeau practices actually were.

Heck, the Bulls have had more injuries to their roster post-Thibodeau than when he was pacing the bench area on a nightly basis, grumbling out “Ice … Ice!’’

So if a player like Zach LaVine would have talked about the team having “tired legs’’ like he did after the embarrassing loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday, and Thibodeau was still the coach? Pitchforks and torches lined up around the Advocate Center.

Instead, it’s Fred Hoiberg showing the urgency in which he’s trying to get the rebuild running in the right direction, and the fourth-year coach isn’t about to apologize for that.

Nor should he.

“We’ve had very demanding practices,’’ Hoiberg said after the loss to the Bucks. “There’s no doubt about that. The day before [the loss] may have been our hardest practice of the year. But you can’t use that as an excuse. You still have to lay everything on the line.’’

That’s one of the major talking points Hoiberg has made to his players this season. Excuses, lack of urgency, complacency, throw it all away. There’s no longer room for that.

“We’ve had a really good camp,’’ Hoiberg said. “You can’t take that way. You can’t let one really bad experience take away from the progress we’ve made to this point. That being said, it shows you that we have so much to work on.

“It’s not just us, it’s every team at this time of year. The disappointing thing is when you walk into the locker room after the game and you know you got outworked. I said this [Wednesday] night, when you get outrebounded by 21 that shows Milwaukee played harder than we did. When they get to the basket at will, when you don’t stay in front and the help isn’t there, that shows we’re not locked in. When the adversity hit, we tried to do it by ourselves and go one-on-one. You have to keep trusting and cutting hard and sacrificing for teammates. It’s a great learning lessons for this team.’’

And one that Hoiberg wants to see stick.

Saturday was the first scheduled off-day for this group, and then it’s an early flight to Charlotte on Sunday, as they prepare for the Monday game with the Hornets.

Tired legs? They had better wake up.

Hoiberg wants this group playing with an edge this season. If that means extra hard practices to pull that out, so be it.

“That’s something obviously we work on during practice, but we need to make sure that translates over to the game,’’ veteran big man Robin Lopez said of his team playing with that edge. “I really think it comes down to our mindsets. It’s got to be everybody on the floor challenging each other during the game, pushing each other to have that edge, to have each other’s backs.

“I think there are a lot of times [Wednesday] when Milwaukee was able to dictate the tempo of the game offensively. They were probably too comfortable. We’ve got to be able to make it so the other team isn’t comfortable. I know it sounds obvious and stupid and idiotic. But we’ve got to make sure the other team isn’t just comfortable out there just getting to the shots they want to get to.’’